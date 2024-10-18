Dolphins vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts will face-off in NFL Week 7 action. If we're being honest, it's not the most exciting matchup of the week, but one thing we can do to create some anticipation for it is by betting on a couple of players to score a touchdown.
If you want to know the odds for the game and my best overall bet, you can find them in my betting preview here. In this article, we're strictly talking touchdowns.
Let's dive into it.
Dolphins vs. Colts Touchdown Bets
- Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+215)
- Jaylen Wright Anytime Touchdown (+425)
Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime Touchdown
I'm surprised we're still able to bet on Michael Pittman Jr. at +215 to score a touchdown this week. He has found the end zone in two straight weeks and has firmly established himself as the top receiver in Indianapolis. He leads the team in targets with 42 and he's second on the team in receiving yards with 273, behind their deep threat, Alec Pierce.
If the sportsbooks are still going to post his odds at north of 2-1, I'm going to continue to bet on him.
Jaylen Wright Anytime Touchdown
The Dolphins' backfield is crowded, but the Dolphins may try to get the ball in their rookie's hands as much as possible this week. He played a huge role in their Week 5 win against the Patriots, rushing for 86 yards on 6.6 yards per carry.
If you want a dark horse bet, wagering on the rookie to continue getting looks in this offense and finding his way to the end zone is a great value play at +425.
