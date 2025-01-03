Dolphins vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (New York Will Crush Miami's Playoff Hopes)
The Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes are still alive but for them to have any hope at all, they'll have to take down the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown in Week 18.
The Jets have failed to live up to expectations all season long but they're still not a team to be taken lightly. The Dolphins may also be without Tua Tagovailoa for a second straight week, meaning they may have to rely on Tyler Huntley once again.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
- Jets +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins -122
- Jets +102
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
The Dolphins opened as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday. Since then, the line has been lowered by a point down to Dolphins -1.5. The total has plummeted from 42.0 to 39.5.
Dolphins vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Jets as underdogs:
The latest injury reports regarding Tua Tagovailoa don't look great. There's still a chance he plays, but if we read the writing on the wall it looks like Tyler Huntley could make his fifth start of the season. If he doesn't play, the Dolphins are in a bad spot. Their offense has been one of the worst in the NFL when Huntley starts, despite them beating the Browns last week.
The Jets are a disaster, but their relatively healthy, and Aaron Rodgers has one more start to prove he deserves to be back on this team last year. I'll take the point with New York.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to go against the line movement and take the OVER. The Dolphins still have explosive offensive weapons who can stack points in a hurry. For the Jets, if Aaron Rodgers suits up he still has some juice left in his arm if he brings his "A" game.
Final score prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 20
