Dolphins vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Miami Dolphins have lost their starting quarterback for at least a few weeks, meaning Skylar Thompson will take over the starting gig when the Dolphins head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.
In this article, I'm targeting two players to find the end zone. Let's dive into it.
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Touchdown Bets
- D.K. Metcalf Anytime Touchdown +165
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown +280
D.K. Metcalf Anytime Touchdown
D.K. Metcalf is having a strong start to his season, hauling in 13-of-18 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown. If there's any Seattle receiver to bet on to score, it's Metcalf with the Seahawks still figuring out which of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett is the No. 2 option.
Metcalf should be able to talk advantage of a Dolphins secondary that has struggled to start the season. Miami is 23rd in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.0 yards per pass attempt.
Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown
There is some betting value on the Dolphins' receiving core as bettors and oddsmakers seemingly have no faith in Skylar Thompson as their quarterback, despite him being a fine replacement in previous seasons when needed.
Jaylen Waddle has the added benefit of also being an occasional runner of the football. He recorded one rush in each of the Dolphins' first two games. It doesn't matter how he gets to the end zone, all that matters is that he gets there.
