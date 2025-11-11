Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a ribs injury and is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Sabonis has missed three games this season, and the Kings are just 1-2 in those matchups.
With Sabonis on the injury report on Tuesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Kings as 8.5-point underdogs at home against Denver. These teams played in Denver earlier this season and the Kings covered the spread, losing by just six points (130-124).
In that matchup, Sabonis finished with 13 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in just over 36 minutes of action. However, he then missed the Kings' next two games before returning on Nov. 9 in a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Kings are off to a slow start this season, winning just three of their first 10 games while posting a 2-6 record against the Western Conference. Denver is a tough opponent, as it not only has an MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic, but the Nuggets are No. 2 in the league in net rating this season at +13.0.
So, it's not a surprise that Denver is favored with Sabonis' status for this game up in the air.
