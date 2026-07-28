Is Dominique Malonga Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Storm)

Seattle Storm All-Star center Dominique Malonga has popped up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Indiana Fever, as she's dealing with a back injury.

Officially, the Storm have listed Malonga as questionable for this game, even though she played in Saturday's All-Star Game where she recorded a double-double and threw down a dunk.

Dominique Malonga (back) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 27, 2026

The former No. 2 overall pick has appeared in 21 of the 29 games for the Storm this season, as she missed time early in the year in concussion protocol. Still, Malonga has put together a strong second season in the WNBA, averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3.

Malonga's injury status has shifted the odds for tonight's game with Indiana at DraftKings Sportsbook. After opening as 8.5-point home underdogs, the Storm shifted to 9.5-point dogs early on Tuesday morning. Malonga is clearly Seattle's most complete player, as the team is in a full rebuild and only has six wins in the 2026 season.

So, if she sits, it's possible that the Fever will close as double-digit favorites in this game.

Seattle has won just two of the eight games that Malonga has missed in 2026, and it enters this matchup on a six-game losing streak. Oddsmakers have kept player prop lines up for the star center, so she certainly has a chance to suit up on Tuesday.

The Storm have been great against the spread -- they have the best ATS record in the WNBA -- especially as home underdogs. They're 9-2 against the number in that spot this season, and they could be a sneaky underdog bet if Malonga is able to play.

In her lone meeting with the Fever in 2026, Malonga finished with 28 points (on 13-of-22 shooting), 14 rebounds and a pair of assists in just under 30 minutes of action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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