Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Jets)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) has been ruled our for the team's Week 13 game against the New York Jets.
London is dealing with a PCL sprain, and he missed last week's win over the New Orleans Saints with the injury. Other star players have dealt with this injury in 2025 (although to differing degrees) and missed multiple weeks, including San Francisco 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
So, it's unclear when London will return to the lineup after he was ruled out rather early in the week by Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta still has a fighting chance in the NFC South, but it may need to win out to have a real shot to win the division. The Falcons are two games back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering Week 13.
This season, London has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 60 of his 94 targets for 810 yards and six scores in nine games. He had a streak of three games in a row with over 100 receiving yards before going down to this PCL sprain.
With London out, Kirk Cousins will have to rely on his other weapons on offense in Week 13. Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for this game.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Jets
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this matchup, and he's eyeing Falcons wideout Darnell Mooney in one of his picks:
Darnell Mooney Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-118)
Darnell Mooney was battling an injury early in the season, but it's clear that he's become healthier, coming off his best game of the season against the Saints. He continues to act as the Falcons' deep threat, and has had a reception of 20+ yards in two straight games and four games overall on the year. With the Jets' best cornerback now in Indianapolis, let's bet on Mooney snapping off another explosive play.
