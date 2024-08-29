Drake Maye Rookie of the Year Odds Unchanged After Patriots Starting Quarterback Announcement
Well, Drake Maye won't get a chance to start in Week 1 for the New England Patriots after all.
Despite some massive odds movement in Maye's favor to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award after New England's final preseason game, the Patriots announced that veteran Jacoby Brissett will start in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England had hinted at Brissett winning the job for quite some time, but Maye had outplayed Brissett in the lead up to the regular season, something even head coach Jerod Mayo was willing to admit.
"It starts in practice and also in the game, where Drake has played better," Mayo said. "In saying that, everyone wants to know who the starter is going to be. There are multiple factors that have to go into this decision. One is the total body of work, whether we're talking about the spring or the entirety of training camp. And I would also say, oftentimes we forget about the overall experience that a guy like Jacoby has, which will also be weighted in the decision we have to make in the near future."
Despite that, Mayo and the Patriots landed the veteran Brissett, allowing Maye more time to sit and learn behind him.
One would think that this makes a major dent in Maye's Offensive Rookie of the Year chances, but oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have not adjusted his odds at all since the news broke.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caleb Williams: +135
- Jayden Daniels: +500
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650
- Bo Nix: +1000
- Drake Maye: +1300
- Malik Nabers: +1400
- Xavier Worthy: +2200
- Ladd McConkey: +3500
- Keon Coleman: +3500
Maye remains at +1300 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, way up from the +3500 odds he had prior to the Patriots' final preseason contest.
This could be a sign that Vegas expects Maye to take over sooner rather than later for Brissett, but he's still going to face an uphill battle in this market.
Since rookie quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix all have earned the starting jobs for their respective teams entering Week 1, Maye will be behind the eight ball when it comes to racking up numbers to compete with that trio.
Plus, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who should be the No. 1 option for Kyler Murray in the Arizona Cardinals' offense, is in a better spot right now than Maye to win this award.
For bettors that were high on Maye, he's a stay away in this market until we know that he's actually going to play in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.