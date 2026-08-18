Dream vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces are both looking to get out of a rut when they meet up on Tuesday night.

The Dream have now lost three of their last six games after a winning streak, and the Aces are just 2-3 in their last five games after a winning stretch.

Las Vegas has won the last seven meetings against Atlanta, including two this season. The Aces got a 109-87 victory in Atlanta earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +3.5 (-110)

Aces -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dream +130

Aces -155

Total

178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Dream record: 21-13

Aces record: 24-13

Dream vs. Aces Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Jordin Canada – Probable

Brionna Jones – Out

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans – Out

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – Questionable

Dream vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jackie Young OVER 28.5 Points + Reb + Ast (-124)

Jackie Young is looking to bounce back from one of her worst games in a while. She put up just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, with one rebound and nine assists against Minnesota.

That ended a streak of 10 straight games going OVER 28.5 PRA for Young, which included a 28-point effort in Atlanta on August 3. I think she’ll be able to put up another strong performance against the Dream tonight.

Dream vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Aces have owned the Dream in recent years, and I don’t think that’ll change tonight.

Atlanta is just 9-7 on the road (12-6 at home) this season and is coming off an upset loss to the Fever over the weekend. The Dream have been on a downswing, and while the Aces have as well, home-court advantage and a familiar foe should help Las Vegas get back on track tonight.

Pick: Aces -3.5 (-110)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.