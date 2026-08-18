Dream vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18
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The Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces are both looking to get out of a rut when they meet up on Tuesday night.
The Dream have now lost three of their last six games after a winning streak, and the Aces are just 2-3 in their last five games after a winning stretch.
Las Vegas has won the last seven meetings against Atlanta, including two this season. The Aces got a 109-87 victory in Atlanta earlier this month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream +3.5 (-110)
- Aces -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream +130
- Aces -155
Total
- 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Dream record: 21-13
- Aces record: 24-13
Dream vs. Aces Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – Probable
- Brionna Jones – Out
Aces Injury Report
- Dana Evans – Out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – Questionable
Dream vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young OVER 28.5 Points + Reb + Ast (-124)
Jackie Young is looking to bounce back from one of her worst games in a while. She put up just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, with one rebound and nine assists against Minnesota.
That ended a streak of 10 straight games going OVER 28.5 PRA for Young, which included a 28-point effort in Atlanta on August 3. I think she’ll be able to put up another strong performance against the Dream tonight.
Dream vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Aces have owned the Dream in recent years, and I don’t think that’ll change tonight.
Atlanta is just 9-7 on the road (12-6 at home) this season and is coming off an upset loss to the Fever over the weekend. The Dream have been on a downswing, and while the Aces have as well, home-court advantage and a familiar foe should help Las Vegas get back on track tonight.
Pick: Aces -3.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop