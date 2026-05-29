Dream vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 29

A major test for the WNBA’s latest expansion team – the Portland Fire – is set for Friday night, as they’ll host the Atlanta Dream and Allisha Gray.

The No. 3 seed in the WNBA last season, Atlanta has title expectations in the 2026 season after trading for All-Star Angel Reese, and it’s off to a solid start (4-2) in the 2026 season. The Dream are coming off a loss in Minnesota on Wednesday, but oddsmakers have them favored by 9.5 points on Friday night.

Even though Portland is an expansion team, it has some impressive wins in the 2026 season, knocking off the New York Liberty twice to jump to 5-3 in the 2026 season. Portland held off the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, and it’s won three games in a row.

Now, the Fire still have a negative net rating this season, but they are a lot better than expected, as they entered the 2026 tied with the Sun (who have just one win in 2026) with the worst odds to win the WNBA Finals.

No matter if you’re looking to bet on this game or simply want a prediction, the SI Betting team has it all.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my game pick for the first meeting between the Dream and Fire in 2026.

Dream vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -9.5 (-110)

Fire +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dream: -470

Fire: +360

Total

164.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Dream vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Dream record: 4-3

Fire record: 5-3

Dream vs. Fire Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Fire Injury Report

Teja Oblak -- questionable

Bridget Carleton -- questionable

Sarah Ashlee Barker -- questionable

Dream vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-118)

Angel Reese is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and I love this matchup for her against the Fire frontcourt.

Portland ranks dead last in the WNBA in rebound percentage (46.7 percent) which is a great sign for Reese, who averages 12.7 rebounds per game for her career. After grabbing 14 and 16 rebounds in her first two games in 2026, Reese has fallen short of this prop in four straight, so there is some volatility when it comes to this market.

Still, I like the matchup for the All-Star forward, as she’s grabbed at least eight boards in every game. Portland is going to struggle to keep one of the best offensive rebounders in the W off the glass on Friday night.

Dream vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

The Dream are heavily favored on Friday night, but I’m going to take a shot on Portland to cover as a 9.5-point underdog at home.

The Fire are 3-0 against the spread in their last three games, and they’ve covered twice as double-digit underdogs this season, winning both of those games outright.

Atlanta has a net rating of plus-1.9 in the 2026 season, which is barely ahead of this Portland team (minus-1.4 net rating), even though the Fire have losses by 17 and 15 under their belt in 2026.

Atlanta has four wins, but three of those have come by five or fewer points. I don’t mind getting this many points for Portland at home, especially since the Dream have covered in just one of three road games in 2026.

Pick: Fire +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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