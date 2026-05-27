Dream vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 27

Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx are off to a solid 4-2 start without All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, but they find themselves in a tough spot on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream.

Minnesota has the best against the spread record in the W this season, but it was unable to come out on top against this Dream team without Collier earlier in the campaign.

These teams played to open up the 2026 season, and Atlanta picked up a one-point win on the road.

The Dream are one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, and they have some impressive wins over Minnesota, Dallas (twice) and Phoenix. Their lone loss? A one-point defeat to the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Oddsmakers have the Dream favored on the road in this matchup, but should bettors trust Angel Reese and company to get the win?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for the second meeting between these teams in 2026.

Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -2.5 (-108)

Lynx +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Dream: -135

Lynx: +114

Total

163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Victory Sports Network, Atlanta News First

Dream record: 4-1

Lynx record: 4-2

Dream vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out



Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova -- out

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- out

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu -- probable

Dream vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles 20+ Points and Assists (-132)

Rookie guard Olivia Miles is off to a fast start in the 2026 season, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Lynx.

Miles had 21 points and eight dimes in her WNBA debut against the Dream, and I think she’s a little undervalued at this number (20+ points and assists) on Wednesday night.

The TCU product has 29, 20, 21, 15, 19 and 19 points and assists in her six games, hovering right around this total in just about all of them. The Dream are the No. 1 defensive team in the league, but they struggled to slow down Miles, who has been a key cog in the Minnesota attack, averaging 11.7 shots and over 30 minutes per game.

I expect her to be in the mix to clear this line at home on Wednesday night.

Dream vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m going to take the points with the home team:

The Minnesota Lynx have covered the spread in five of their six games in the 2026 season, and I think they’re a little undervalued at home against Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Dream did win by one in the first meeting between these teams, but Atlanta hasn’t won by a wide margin in most games (wins by one, five, two and 17) so far this season. The only double-digit win for the Dream was against the Dallas Wings (at home).

The Lynx actually have a better net rating (plus-6.9) than the Dream (plus-5.4) this season, and Atlanta is just 3-2 against the spread despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The absence of Napheesa Collier is a limit to Minnesota’s ceiling, but this team has a lot of savvy veterans – and a star rookie in Olivia Miles – that make it a title contender this season once Collier returns.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Lynx win at home, so I’ll gladly take the points in this matchup. Minnesota has outscored its opponents by 38 points over the last two games.

Pick: Lynx +2.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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