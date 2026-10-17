Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Finals Game 1

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is set for Saturday afternoon, as the Atlanta Dream look to remain perfect in the 2026 postseason when they take on the Golden State Valkyries.

The No. 2 seed in the WNBA this season, Golden State knocked off the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in dominant fashion in the semifinals, sweeping them on their way to their first Finals appearance in their two-year history. That’s right, Golden State was an expansion team in 2025 and already has two playoff berths and a Finals appearance.

Credit to head coach Natalie Nakase, who has guided this team to the No. 1 defensive rating in the WNBA and an impressive 21-5 mark at home (including playoffs). As a result, the Valkyries are favored in Game 1 against the No. 4-seeded Dream, who finished with the best road net rating in the WNBA during the regular season.

Atlanta has yet to lose a game this postseason, riding some strong performances from Angel Reese, Jordin Canada and others to the fourth Finals appearance in franchise history. The Dream have never won a title, and they are slight underdogs (-105) to win this series.

Star wing Allisha Gray (hand) has been banged up this postseason and is officially questionable for Game 1 on Saturday. Gray averaged 19.0 points per game in the regular season, and she’s one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league.

The Dream are going to have their hands full with Golden State’s elite defense, but Atlanta was a top-five team in offensive, defensive and net rating during the regular season. This should be an all-time series.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet, injuries and my prediction for Game 1.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +2.5 (-112)

Valkyries -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dream: +120

Valkyries: -142

Total

153.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Tied 0-0

Dream vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Allisha Gray -- questionable

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-133)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Reese is a great prop target against this Golden State frontcourt:

Angel Reese is one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, averaging 12.1 boards per game in the regular season.

That number has tailed off in the postseason, which has led oddsmakers to lower her rebounds prop to just 10.5 in Game 1. I believe that’s a mistake.

Reese played the two best rebounding teams in the WNBA (not-named the Dream) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Washington (No. 1 in rebound percentage) features a huge frontcourt with Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen, yet Reese had 12 and seven boards in her two games against them.

She then failed to reach 10 rebounds against the Liberty (No. 3 in rebound percentage), who featured All-Stars Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart at the center and power forward spots.

The Valkyries finished the regular season with the seventh-best rebound percentage in the league, and Reese dominated them during the regular season, grabbing 12 or more boards in all three of their meetings.

Golden State doesn’t have as much size as Washington or New York, and I expect Reese to command the glass if her minutes remain as high as they were towards the end of the New York series (over 37 minutes in her last two games).

I’ll gladly take the OVER with this prop set well below the star forward’s season average.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

I also wrote about this bet in Saturday’s edition of Peter’s Points, and I think Golden State’s dominance at home may be too much for the Dream in Game 1:

Golden State won 21 of 26 games at home in the 2026 season, and it swept this Atlanta team in their regular-season series.

While the Dream have not lost a playoff game, they also had a pretty favorable path, beating a young Washington Mystics team in the first round before taking out the No. 8-seeded New York Liberty in the semifinals. The Dream avoided the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx, but they’ve taken care of business with five straight playoff wins.

Gray’s injury is a concern for the Atlanta offense, and I have a hard time betting against Golden State at home. Not only did the Valkyries have the best defense in the league in the regular season, but they’re the No. 1 team in the WNBA against the spread and 16-10 ATS at home.

Plus, they had a plus-9.1 net rating (No. 1 in the league) and plus-10.4 net rating in their home games during the regular season.

Atlanta was great on the road (No. 1 in net rating), but it does struggle shooting the 3-ball (11th in 3-point percentage). That is a concern against a Valkyries team that plays at a slow pace and led the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game in the regular season.

With Gray banged up, I do think there are some concerns about just how effective this Atlanta offense will be in a raucous road environment. I’ll forget the points and simply take Golden State to win at home on Saturday.

Pick: Valkyries Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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