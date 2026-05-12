Dream vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, May 12

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings may be for real this season, as they opened the campaign with a win (as underdogs) over the Indiana Fever and Caitilin Clark.

Now, the Wings are small underdogs at home against the Atlanta Dream, who won their opener on Saturday by one point over the Minnesota Lynx.

Led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, the Dream were one of the best teams in the W in the 2025 season, though they came up short in the playoffs. This past offseason, they added Angel Reese to the fold, and she had a double-double in her Dream debut against the Lynx.

While the Wings won just 10 games in the 2025 season, Bueckers is a year older – and better – and the additions of Azzi Fudd, Alanna Smith, Odyssey Sims, Alysha Clark and Jessica Shepard make this a much deeper team in 2026.

Can Dallas pick up another upset in its home opener?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -2.5 (-105)

Wings +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Dream: -148

Wings: +124

Total

181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, PeachtreeTV

Dream record: 1-0

Wings record: 1-0

Dream vs. Wings Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd -- probable

Dream vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese 12+ Rebounds (-154)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Dream forward is a great prop target in this game:

It’s early in the 2026 season, but the Wings grabbed just 43.5 percent of available rebounds against the Fever in their season opener, which ranks 13th in the league.

That could be an issue against Angel Reese, who is one of the best rebounders in the league and grabbed 14 boards in Game 1 of the season. Reese averages 12.9 rebounds per game for her career, and it appears she’s going to play a lot of the center spot for the Dream, who started Naz Hillmon alongside her in their opener.

Reese has averaged 12.6 or more rebounds in each of her first two WNBA seasons, so I’m buying her in this market on Tuesday night.

Dream vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

These two teams put up a ton of points in their season openers, and they feature two of the best offenses in the W.

Dallas scored 107 points against Indiana on Saturday, and it was No. 1 in the WNBA in pace in that game. Bueckers and company can really get out and score, but they aren’t the best defensive team, allowing 104 points in the process.

Last season, Dallas allowed 109.1 points per 100 possessions – the second-worst mark in the WNBA.

The Dream dropped 91 points in their opener against Minnesota, and they are fourth in the W in pace this season. A fast-paced game is obviously helpful for scoring, and these teams combined for 211 and 181 points in their respective season openers.

I like Dallas as an underdog, but I think the OVER is the best bet to place on Tuesday night.

Pick: OVER 181.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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