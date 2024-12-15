Is Drew Lock Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Giants)
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is in a walking boot and will not start in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Instead, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that Tommy DeVito will get the start for the Giants against Baltimore.
DeVito made a start earlier this season after the Giants released Daniel Jones, but he didn’t get much going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Giants lost that game 30-7, and DeVito came out of it with an injury, leading to Lock starting the last two games for New York.
Earlier this week, I detailed the line movement in this game caused by the quarterback change.
After opening as 14.5-point underdogs, the Giants have moved to 16-point dogs with DeVito under center instead of Lock.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Betting on DeVito in the prop market is extremely risky since he’s only started one game — even against a Baltimore defense that had allowed the most passing yards in the NFL.
Instead, bettors may want to consider expecting a Baltimore blowout.
The Giants lost by 23 in DeVito’s first start, and they’re just 4-9 against the spread this season — going 2-5 ATS as home underdogs.
Meanwhile, the Ravens are 4-2 ATS as road favorites and have arguably the best offense in the NFL, ranking No. 1 in yards per play.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.