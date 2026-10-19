Eagles' Super Bowl, Playoff Odds Tank With Jalen Hurts Officially Out for the Season

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the 2026 season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

This comes after the Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve on Saturday after a blood clot in his calf moved. Hurts played with a blood clot in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Jalen Hurts will be out for the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs. pic.twitter.com/PYfJpO16FS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

It's a scary situation all around, and Hurts apparently went to great lengths just to suit up against Jacksonville in Week 5.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the former Super Bowl MVP did not sleep for about 36 hours ahead of that game. He then nearly led the Eagles to a massive upset win with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith both sidelined.

How committed is Jalen Hurts to football? After initially being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in London, doctors told him not to sleep as a precaution, so he had been awake for roughly 36 hours when he started against the Jaguars, throwing for 220 yards and a TD. https://t.co/rAm0xGNHk0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

The Eagles' odds in the futures market have taken a massive hit with Hurts out for the season and Tanner McKee set to step in at quarterback. At 2-4, the Eagles were already in a tough spot to make the playoffs, and they're now +460 to do so in the NFC. Philly also dropped from +4000 to +15000 to win the Super Bowl over the last two weeks since Hurts' injury was announced.

DraftKings Sportsbook has moved the Eagles back to +550 to win the NFC East, which is now the fourth-best odds in the division. Prior to this announcement, the Eagles were third in the odds with the expectation that Hurts could return in the 2026 seasn.

Hurts finishes his 2026 season having completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 933 yards, eight scores and three picks. He's also added 107 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

McKee wasn't great in his first start for Philly, completing 26 of his 45 pass attempts for 215 yards and one score in a loss to Carolina. The Eagles are facing a major uphill battle on that side of the ball, as star right tackle Lane Johnson retired earlier this season and Barkley has spent most of the season with injuries.

Hopefully, Hurts is going to have a chance to return for the Eagles in the 2027 season, but it's a scary situation for the star quarterback all around. The Eagles could be a seller at the trade deadline if they continue to lose, as they'll want to position themselves for the 2027 season and beyond.

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