Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4
The Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up their three-game stretch against NFC South opponents on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles are set as slight favorites in this NFC showdown, but what about player props? In this article, I'm going to focus on my favorite type of player prop; anytime touchdown scorers. All you need for these wagers to hit is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. If they do, you're a winner.
Let's take a look at my two favorite touchdown scorers for Sunday's matchup.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Touchdown Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Dallas Goedert Touchdown +190
- Bucky Irving Touchdown +220
Dallas Goedert Touchdown +190
Dallas Goedert has quietly had a busy season through the first three weeks. The Eagles' right end has hauled in 17 receptions on 20 targets for 239 yards, including a pivotal catch and run against the Saints on the game-winning drive.
He has yet to find the end zone this season, but the targets and receptions are there which means the touchdowns should follow. If A.J. Brown misses this week's game, it will only help Goedert's chances to score against the Bucs.
Bucky Irving Touchdown +220
Rachaad White has still been getting the majority of carries, but if the Buccaneers' are smart, they'll start handing some of the work load to Bucky Irving, who has been the much more effective back so far this season.
Through the first three games, White has averaged a measly 2.1 yards per carry while Irving, the rookie, is averaging 6.2. That means on average, the Buccaneers' are gaining 4.1 more yards per carry when handing the rock to Irving instead of White.
If they start to lean on Irving more this week, there's a great chance he finds the end zone.
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!