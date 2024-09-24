Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face-off in Week 4 action in what will be a rematch of last year's playoff showdown when the Bucs upset the Eagles to advance to the Divisional Round.
The Eagles will finish a three-game stretch against NFC South opponents. They lost to the Falcons in Week 2 but bounced back with a win against the Saints in Week 3.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will do its best to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -2.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles -138
- Buccaneers +118
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-115)
- UNDER 44.5 (-105)
Eagles vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles record: 2-1
- Buccaneers record: 2-1
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Eagles are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Eagles' last five road games
- Eagles are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC opponents
- Buccaneers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Buccaneers' last eight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Buccaneers' last five home games
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Britain Covey, WR - Questionable
- Devonta Smith, WR - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Mekhi Becton, OT - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Vita Vea, DT - Questionable
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Questionable
- Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Questionable
- Evan Deckers, LS - Questionable
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: The Eagles' new running back has established himself as the betting favorite to be named Offensive Player of the Year this season after averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring five total touchdowns through the first three weeks. He gives the Eagles a dangerous weapon to use offensively and should be the focal point of any team trying to slow down Philadelphia.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving: The Bucs' rookie has been able to produce for Tampa Bay on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 25 rushes. Tampa Bay would be smart to start giving him to bulk of the carries as Rachaad White has disappointed this season, gaining only 66 yards on 31 carries thus far.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
I'm backing the Eagles to get the win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. I broke that pick down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Something may have clicked for the Eagles last week. Their defense was atrocious in the first two weeks of the season but was one of the most dominant units across the league in Week 3. With that in mind, the Buccaneers defense didn't look any better last week and they're a unit that not enough people are talking about how bad they are.
Tampa Bay has given up 5.5 yards per play, but more importantly, 4.9 yards per rush attempt. Now they have to defend one of the better running teams in the NFL in the Eagles, who have averaged 5.0 yards per carry this season. Stopping the run has also been a weak point for Philadelphia, but the Bucs lack the ability to capitalize on that, averaging only 4.0 yards per carry-on the year, which is a full yard less than the Eagles.
The tough Falcons loss two weeks ago may have caused a dip in the market's opinion of the Eagles. Now could be the last time to capitalize on that. If they win and cover against Tampa Bay this weekend, the market will start evaluating this team like they were before the season began.
Pick: Eagles -2.5 (-110)
