Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Sell Your Rachaad White Stock Now)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face-off in a playoff rematch from last season in Week 4 of the NFL season.
In this article, we're going to focus on player props. There is one player prop I love for each team ahead of Sunday's action. Let's dive into it.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Player Props
- Saquon Barkley OVER 75.5 rushing yards (-120)
- Rachaad White UNDER 36.5 rushing yards (-115)
Saquon Barkley OVER 75.5 rushing yards (-120)
Saquon Barkley to go OVER his rushing yards total was my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 4 of the NFL season:
Saquon Barkley is the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year for good reason. He's averaging 5.6 yards per rush this season and his worst rushing game was against the Falcons when he still managed to total 95 yards on the ground.
Now, he gets to face a Buccaneers defense that ranks 26th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.9 yards per rush.
Rachaad White UNDER 36.5 rushing yards (-115)
It may be time for the Buccaneers to start handing the bulk of the carries to Bucky Irving. Rachaad White has not been effective this season, averaging a measly 2.1 yards per carry through the first three weeks. Irving, meanwhile, is averaging a blistering 6.2 yards per rush.
If the Bucs do the smart thing and let Irving take over the majority of snaps at running back, White isn't going to sniff his set total of rushing yards of 36.5. Even if White does still get the bulk of carries, it's important to note he hasn't gone over 36.5 rushing yards once so far this season.
