Eagles vs Cowboys Week 1 Betting Odds for Opening Day Favors Philly Blowout
The first game of the NFL schedule was released, and betting oddsmakers are favoring an opening-night blowout.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys to kick off the NFL season on Sept. 4 and are set as 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The odds for Philly to cover are -115 to -105 for the Cowboys, meaning oddsmakers favor Philly to cover the wide spread.
Eagles vs Cowboys Odds (via FanDuel)
Spread
- Cowboys +6.5 (-105)
- Eagles -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +250
- Eagles -310
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-115), UNDER 46.5 (-105)
Super Bowl Champions Record in Week 1
Defending Super Bowl champions are 15-5 outright and 12-7-1 ATS over the last 20 years. That’s a win percentage of 75% and 62.5%, respectively, which in the betting world would be an amazing win rate.
One thing to note, however, is that defending champions are 2-3 ATS in the last five years. The Chiefs covered a 3-point spread against the Ravens last year to end a three-year ATS losing streak.
Eagles vs Cowboys 2024 Record
The Eagles dominated the Cowboys last year, outscoring them 75-13 in their two games. Their 41-7 Week 17 blowout was the start of a dominant run that ended with them dismantling the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, 40-22.
While the Eagles kept the core of that team mostly intact, the Cowboys made some big changes this offseason. They recently traded for wide receiver George Pickens, which didn't help their Super Bowl odds. They drafted guard Tyler Booker in the first round to replace former All-Pro Zack Martin, who retired. Running back Rico Dowdle, who rushed for 1,000-plus yards last year, left in free agency, and the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to replace him.
Those moves seemingly didn’t impress oddsmakers. This is the widest spread in an opening game since 2021 when the Bucs hosted the Cowboys as 9-point favorites. The Cowboys covered in that game, but lost, 31-29.
The full NFL schedule release is expected on Wednesday, May 14. Several game dates, times, and locations will be released or leaked before that. We'll provide the latest odds on our NFL odds page when they are available.
The NFL season is nearly four months away, and there are plenty of other free agents who could sign with these teams. The Cowboys have been linked to RB Nick Chubb, for instance. However, outside of injuries, the odds for Cowboys-Eagles should remain the same.
Suffice it to say, the Eagles are viewed as the superior team for now.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today. If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.