Eagles vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6
A primetime, divisional matchup calls for some anytime touchdown scorer picks, but bettors shouldn’t expect a shootout between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants on Thursday night.
The total in this game has dropped from 42.5 at open to 40.5, a sign that oddsmakers expect a defensive battle between these squads.
Still, there are a few players that I believe are worth targeting in the anytime touchdown market, including Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is set at a very intriguing price to find the end zone in Week 6.
The Giants and Eagles are both coming off of losses in Week 5, and Philly is looking to establish an offensive identity this season after struggling on that side of the ball despite a 4-1 start.
Here’s a look at the players I think are primed to find the end zone on Thursday Night Football.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Eagles vs. Giants
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-145)
- Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+400)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+260)
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-145)
Jalen Hurts has found the end zone in three of his five games this season, although he did not score a touchdown in Weeks 4 or 5.
Still, the Eagles quarterback has four rushing scores in 2025 and is the key player in the most unstoppable play in the NFL: the Tush Push.
Hurts has run for 40 or more yards in three games this season, and he’s taking on a Giants team that is 30th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and is allowing 5.3 yards per carry (the fourth-most in the league).
New York has yet to give up a rushing score to a quarterback, but it has given up 132 rushing yards to the position in five games. I think Hurts takes advantage in Week 6.
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+400)
Through two NFL starts, Dart has 17 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushing the ball at least seven times in each of his starts.
He’s clearly able to move the chains with his legs, and Brian Daboll even had a package of run plays that Dart was a part of early in the season before he took over the starting job.
So, getting him at 4/1 odds to score in Week 6 seems like a steal. The Giants are going to lean on their running game with Malik Nabers done for the season, and Philly has allowed 103 rushing yards and a score on just 13 carries against quarterbacks in 2025.
Dart is worth a look at such a favorable price on Thursday night.
Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+260)
So far this season, Dallas Goedert has four scores in four games, finding the end zone in three of those matchups.
He’s been targeted in the red zone three times by Jalen Hurts, and every single one of those catches has resulted in a touchdown. Not a bad percentage!
Goedert isn’t the No. 1 option in the passing game, but he has been targeted 13 times over the last two weeks, including a season-high nine targets against Denver. The Giants defense has allowed five receptions per game to opposing tight ends, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Goedert on a short week.
I like the price at +260 for a player that has been the top red-zone threat in this shaky passing game.
