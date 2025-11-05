Eagles vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The marquee matchup for Week 10 of the NFL season is the Monday Night Football showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. There's an argument to be made the Eagles and Packers are two of the top teams in the conference, so this could end up being a preview of this season's NFC Championship.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Monday night matchup.
Eagles vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-113)
- Packers -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Eagles +110
- Packers -137
Total
- OVER 45 (-110)
- UNDER 45 (-110)
Eagles vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 10
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Eagles Record: 6-2
- Packers Record: 5-2-1
Eagles vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Eagles are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Eagles' last six games
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Packers
- Eagles are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games
- Eagles have won nine straight games vs. NFC North opponents
- Packers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Packers' last 10 games vs. NFC East opponents
Eagles vs. Packers Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Nolan Smith Jr., LB - IR-R
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - IR
- Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable
- Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Tucker Kraft, TE - IR
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Doubtful
- Matthew Golden, WR - Questionable
Eagles vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts has silenced his doubters the past few weeks. The Eagles' run game has struggled, so they've taken to the air and he has thrown for 280+ yards in three of their last four games and now has 15 touchdowns to just one interception this season. With him playing at that level, the Eagles' can beat teams in several ways.
Eagles vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why, instead of betting on a side, I'm taking the OVER in this NFC matchup:
Both offenses in this game are better than their defenses, yet the total in this game is set in the mid-40s at 44.5. The Packers rank third in EPA per play, third in success rate, and sixth in offensive DVOA. Defensively, they rank 15th, 13th, and eighth in those three metrics.
The Eagles are in similar form, ranking eighth, 15th, and seventh in EPA, success rate, and offensive DVOA, but come in at 16th, 15th, and 18th in the defensive version of those statistics. If both offenses come to play on Monday night, there's a chance the total soars OVER the current number of 44.5.
Pick: OVER 45 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
