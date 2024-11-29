Eagles vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Philadelphia Will Upset Baltimore)
One of the best games on the NFL Week 13 slate is a potential Super Bowl preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL and are still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Ravens are likely out of the mix for the top seed in the AFC, but can still win their division with a strong finish to their season.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Eagles vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles +3 (-118)
- Ravens -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Eagles +130
- Ravens -155
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
The spread in this game has stayed at the same number it opened at. The total has inched up half a point from 50.0 to 50.5.
Eagles vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Eagles to pull off the upset on Sunday.
In my opinion, the Lions and Eagles are the best two teams in the NFL and there's a wide gap between them and the rest of the NFL. That means I'll back the Eagles as underdogs against any team not named the Lions, and this is one of those spots.
Ever since making adjustments in their early season BYE, the Eagles have had one of the best defenses in football. They rank second in opponent EPA and third in opponent success rate in that time frame. Now, they get to face a Ravens defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL all season.
The Eagles offense can match the Ravens offense in every area, but it's the defense that's going to make the difference. It's also worth reminding you the Ravens are the most penalized team in football, both in total penalties and penalty yards. That's going to cost them in a game against a team as good as the Eagles.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. The Eagles defense is too good to be involved in a game with a total in the 50s. They rank inside the top five in virtually every defensive metric since their Week 5 BYE and if they can slow down the Ravens' offense on Sunday, there's a great chance the total in this game stays UNDER.
Final score prediction: Eagles 27, Ravens 18
