Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

For the first time since 2007, someone other than John Harbaugh will be coaching the Baltimore Ravens when they take the field on Saturday to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. The Jesse Minter era in Baltimore is officially set to begin as the team looks to bounce back after last year's disappointing campaign, in which they missed the playoffs entirely.

The Philadelphia Eagles once again had one of the best offseasons in football, and they'll look to get back to contending for a Super Bowl, two years removed from beating the Chiefs at Super Bowl 59.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this preseason matchup.

Eagles vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles -3.5 (-112)

Ravens +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Eagles -185

Ravens +154

Total

OVER 37.5 (-105)

UNDER 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Week 1

Date: Saturday, August 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Eagles record: 0-0

Ravens record: 0-0

Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Betting Trends

Nick Sirianni is 5-8-2 straight up and 6-8-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Eagles vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Olaivavega Ioane, G - Baltimore Ravens

I don't think I've ever written that an offensive guard is the key player to watch in a game, but it's fitting in this situation. If the Ravens want to become a contender in the AFC in their first year under Minter, improving the interior of their offensive line is absolutely paramount. It's going to be a long season for them if they can't establish a run game between the tackles and if Lamar Jackson is pressured up the middle when he drops back. That's why they spent the No. 14 overall pick in the draft on Vega Ioane from Penn State. We'll see the rookie lineman in action for the first time on Saturday night, and Ravens fans will hope to be impressed by the young guard.

Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction and Best Bet

In the Harbaugh era, the Ravens were an auto-bet in almost every preseason game. That preseason record doesn't carry over with Minter as head coach, but what may carry over is Sirianni's poor exhibition record. At 6-8-1 against the spread, it's clear the Eagles' head coach uses these games solely for evaluating his roster.

Neither team will play any of their established players in this game, but I like the young core depth pieces the Ravens have. I'm going to take the points with Baltimore at home and hope they can keep the final score within a field goal.

Pick: Ravens +3.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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