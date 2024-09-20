Eagles vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Philadelphia's Downfall Continues)
The Philadelphia Eagles were mere moments away from improving to 2-0 on the season and heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints with a perfect record. Then, in a blink of an eye, they found themselves on the wrong end of a late-game comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and now have a lot of question marks heading into Week 3.
Meanwhile, the Saints have been the best team in the league through the first two weeks, beating up on both the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. Their offense looks like a brand new unit under Klint Kubiak and Derek Carr is playing like an MVP candidate.
Can the Saints continue their hot streak? Can the Eagles stop the bleeding and bounce back with a big win?
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think and then I'll attempt to predict the exact final score.
Eagles vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-104)
- Saints -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Eagles +130
- Saints -154
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-105)
- UNDER 49.5 (-115)
The Eagles were set as 2-point favorites on the lookahead line, but after their poor performance on Monday Night Football against the Falcons, the line flipped and now the Saints are sitting as 2.5-point favorites heading into the weekend.
The total has remained steady of 49.5.
Eagles vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
I've been on the Saints in each of the first two games this season and I see no reason to jump off the New Orleans train quite yet. I'm backing them to win and cover in this spot:
I'm afraid the Saints may be a legitimately good football team this year. Klint Kubiak has completely changed this offense and it has been the best unit in the NFL through the first two weeks. While I don't think they can keep up the same pace of success, I do think they're going to be a playoff contender. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.4) through the first two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' offense is still a solid unit, but their defense has been abysmal the first two weeks. They allowed the Packers to average 7.1 yards per play against them in Week 1 and then allowed the Falcons to gain 6.6 yards per play against them in Week 2. They can't stop the pass and they can't stop the run. Having to face the high-flying Saints offense is a nightmare for the Eagles defense this week.
I think the Saints go marching on and improve to 3-0.
Not only do I think the Saints win and cover, but I think it's going to be a high-scoring affair. The worst unit in this game is the Eagles' defense, allowing teams to gain 6.9 yards per snap, tied with the Rams for the worst mark in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' offense has been solid to start the year. Sure, they couldn't convert a first down to seal the win against the Falcons, but they've done a great job moving the ball down the field and scoring points more often than not.
I think the total for this game should be in the 50s, so with it still being stuck in the high-40s, I'm going to back the over and root for a high-scoring game.
Final Score Prediction: Saints 35, Eagles 27
