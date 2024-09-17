Eagles vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles were moments away from clinching a Monday Night Football victory against the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 2-0 heading into Week 3. Then, in the blink of an eye, they found themselves on the wrong end of a late-game collapse and now have to go to New Orleans to play one of the hottest teams in the NFL with the potential of falling to 1-2 to start the 2024 campaign.
The Saints have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL through the first two weeks, scoring on every single drive this season to demolish both the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.
Can New Orleans keep the good times rolling against the Eagles? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Eagles vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-104)
- Saints -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Eagles +128
- Saints -152
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-105)
- UNDER 49.5 (-115)
Eagles vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles record: 1-1
- Saints record: 2-0
Eagles vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Eagles are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games
- Eagles are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Saints
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Eagles' last five road games
- Saints are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Saints' last five games
Eagles vs. Saints Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Reports
- A.J. Brown, WR - Doubtful
Saints Injury Reports
- Khalen Saunders, DT - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
- D'Marco Jackson, LB - Questionable
- Jaylan Ford, LB - Questionable
- Taysom Hill, TE - Questionable
Eagles vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Bryce Huff: The Eagles' defensive end, Bryce Huff, has been arguably their worst player through the first two weeks, totaling just one tackle so far this season. If Philadelphia wants any hope of having a successful season, they need their defense to improve, starting with Huff.
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr: The Saints' quarterback is playing at an MVP level so far this season, and his betting odds to win the award have skyrocketed after Week 2. He has completed 76.9% of passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns. If he can continue to play at this level, the sky is the limit for the Saints.
Eagles vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
As I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I'm going to ride the hot team and take the Saints to win and cover this week.
I'm afraid the Saints may be a legitimately good football team this year. Klint Kubiak has completely changed this offense and it has been the best unit in the NFL through the first two weeks. While I don't think they can keep up the same pace of success, I do think they're going to be a playoff contender. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.4) through the first two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' offense is still a solid unit, but their defense has been abysmal the first two weeks. They allowed the Packers to average 7.1 yards per play against them in Week 1 and then allowed the Falcons to gain 6.6 yards per play against them in Week 2. They can't stop the pass and they can't stop the run. Having to face the high-flying Saints offense is a nightmare for the Eagles defense this week.
I think the Saints go marching on and improve to 3-0.
Pick: Saints -2.5 (-118)
