East Carolina vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

An interesting matchup in the American Athletic Conference takes place on Thursday night, as the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) take on the UAB Blazers (3-3) on ESPN.

Both of these teams rank outside the top-75 in net adjusted EPA/Play this season, but the Pirates have a couple of “better” losses on their schedule.

East Carolina lost to an Alabama team that is now No. 6 in the country and had a three-point loss to Appalachian State. Since then, it has won three games in a row, including back-to-back games by double digits.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have gotten some shaky quarterback play from Ryder Burton (four touchdowns, five interceptions this season) and were blown out by Memphis (38-13) in Week 6.

UAB is set as a 4.5-point underdog at home in this matchup, a sign that oddsmakers expect it to struggle in conference play. The Blazers have been 4-8 or worse in each of their last three completed seasons.

So, can they get to the four-win threshold already in 2026?

Let’s check out the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this AAC showdown on Thursday night.

East Carolina vs. UAB Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

East Carolina -4.5 (-110)

UAB +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

East Carolina: -192

UAB: +160

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

East Carolina vs. UAB How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Protective Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

East Carolina record: 3-2

UAB record: 3-3

East Carolina vs. UAB Key Player to Watch

T.J. Engleman Jr., Running Back, East Carolina

Junior running back T.J. Engleman Jr. has been dominant over the last few weeks, rushing for 99 yards against Old Dominion, 129 yards against North Carolina Central and 136 yards in last week’s win over Rice.

For the season, Engleman has 45 carries for 386 yards (8.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He’s also caught four passes for 43 yards and a score.

After receiving just five carries in the two losses for the Pirates, Engleman appears to have run away with the job, outgaining Ashton Gray (37 carries for 170 yards) and Michael Allen (33 carries, 96 yards) with relative ease.

He could have a big role against a UAB defense that is just 96th in the country in EPA/Rush.

East Carolina vs. UAB Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have not been super effective on offense, ranking outside the top 100 in adjusted EPA/Play.

East Carolina has found something with Engleman on the ground in recent weeks, but the Pirates are still 132nd in the country in EPA/Pass and 95th in EPA/Rush.

The reason East Carolina is 3-2 this season is all because of the defense, which is 12th in success rate and 14th in EPA/Play. The Blazers aren’t nearly as good on that side of the ball (103rd in success rate), but I’m not expecting a huge game from this East Carolina offense.

After all, the Pirates have just one game all season where they’ve scored over 28 points.

These teams are playing on short rest in Week 7, and UAB also has struggled to score, failing to reach 30 points in five of its six games. I lean with the UNDER in this AAC matchup.

Pick: UNDER 48.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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