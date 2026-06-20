Ecuador vs. Curacao Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Ecuador needs to find a result on Saturday against Curacao if they want any chance of advancing past the group stage. The good news is there's a chance Curacao is the worst team in the tournament, having lost 7-1 to Germany in its opening match.

With the Germans on the horizon for Ecuador, their best hope is to not only win, but also to score against Curacao and hope that the goal differential will be enough to get them through the next round with three points.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's match.

Ecuador vs. Curacao Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ecuador -1000

Curacao +2000

Draw +1000

Total

OVER 3.5 (+112)

UNDER 3.5 (-142)

Ecuador vs. Curacao How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Ecuador record: 0-0-1

Curacao record: 0-0-1

Ecuador vs. Curacao History and Tournament Results

These two countries have never faced each other in a men's soccer match.

Ecuador

Heading into the tournament, Ivory Coast and Ecuador were looked at as the two options to finish in second place in their group, behind Germany. Ivory Coast beat them 1-0 in their first game, meaning Ecuador may need a win against Curacao along with some help if they want to be one of the third place teams to advance to the knockout stage.

Curacao

Curacao announced its presence to the world by scoring early against Germany to tie the game up at 1-1. Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived as Germany scored six unanswered goals to win by a final score of 7-1. Curacao will hope for a better result against Ecuador.

Ecuador vs. Curacao Best Prop Bet

Alan Minda Anytime Goal (+150)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on Alan Minda of Ecuador to find the back of the net:

Ecuador didn't score in its first match, but Alan Minda had by far the most expected goals on the team with 0.37. If Ecuador is finally going to score, and you have to think they will given their opponents, Minda is going to be a great bet to bet one of the players to find the back of the net at +150.

Ecuador vs. Curacao Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Saturday night:

Ecuador is very much a defensive team, evidenced by their 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast. That's why, despite Curacao's embarrassing blowout loss to Germany to start the tournament, I'm not convinced that the Ecuadorians will fill the net against them. In fact, I envision Ecuador largely parking the bus after taking the lead against Curacao. Even with one side being far better, I still struggle to see four combined goals being scored in this game.

Pick: UNDER 3.5 (-142)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!