Ecuador vs. Germany Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Ecuador has failed to live up to expectations so far in the World Cup. They have failed to score in their first two games, one of which was against Curacao, in which they had 15 shots on goal. Now, they're in a spot where they have to beat Germany if they want to advance to the knockout stage.

Germany has already locked up Group E with wins against both Ivory Coast and Curacao.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday's match.

Ecuador vs. Germany Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ecuador +275

Germany -121

Draw +290

Total

OVER 2.5 (-137)

UNDER 2.5 (+107)

Ecuador vs. Germany How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Ecuador record: 0-1-1

Germany record: 2-0-0

Ecuador vs. Germany History and Tournament Results

Ecuador

Ecuador has yet to score this tournament, losing 1-0 to the Ivory Coast and playing to a 0-0 draw with Curacao.

Germany

Germany cruised past Curacao in one of the most dominant matches of the tournament, winning by a score of 7-1. The Germans then scored a winning goal in the 94th minute to beat the Ivory Coast 2-1.

Ecuador vs. Germany Best Prop Bet

Gonzalo Plata Anytime Goal (+380)

Despite Ecuador being the underdogs, I think Gonzalo Plata is a great bet to score at +380. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today:

Ecuador likely has to find a way to beat Germany today if they want to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. The good news is Germany has already locked up the group, so they'll have little to play for, which may open things up for the Ecuadorians. That's why I'm going to bet on Gonzalo Plato to score at +380. He had 0.38 expected goals against Curacao while racking up five shots (three on goal). He's now second on the team in shots behind only Enner Valencia.

Ecuador vs. Germany Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm backing Ecuador on the +0.5 spread:

Ecuador is going to need to find a result against Germany to have any hope of advancing to the knockout stage. They've underperformed so far in this tournament compared to their underlying numbers. They have an actual goal differential of -1, but an expected goal differential of +0.98. Shockingly, they haven't found the back of the net, considering they have the fourth-highest expected goals mark at +2.31.

Germany has little to play for, considering they've already won the group, so Ecuador should be able to do enough to squeak out a draw at least.

Pick: Ecuador +0.5 (-106) via Caesars

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