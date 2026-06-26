Egypt vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

With Belgium stumbling so far in the World Cup, Egypt and Iran both have a chance to win Group G when the two teams face each other on Friday.

If Egypt wins, they'll lock up the top spot in the group. If they draw, Egypt will likely win the group unless Belgium beats New Zealand by multiple goals. If Iran wins, they'll lock their spot up in the knockout stage and will potentially win the group depending on the result of Belgium vs. New Zealand.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's showdown.

Egypt vs. Iran Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Egypt +145

Iran +280

Draw +165

Total

OVER 2.5 (+180)

UNDER 2.5 (-225)

Egypt vs. Iran How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Seattle Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/FOX One

Egypt record: 1-1-0

Iran record: 0-2-0

Egypt vs. Iran History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other just once in their history. Iran lost to Egypt in penalties in the LG Cup Four Nations Tournament in 2000.

Egypt

Egypt played Belgium to a 1-1 draw in its first match of the tournament, and then followed that up with a 3-1 win against New Zealand.

Iran

Iran has played to a draw in each of its first two matches, drawing New Zealand 2-2 and drawing Belgium 0-0.

Egypt vs. Iran Best Prop Bet

Mostafaf Ziko Anytime Goal (+330)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Mostafaf Ziko of Egypt to score:

Instead of betting on Mohammed Salah at +205, I'm going to bet on Mostafaf Ziko at +330, who has just as many shots as Salah has through the first two games, with six. Iran has one of the worst defenses in the tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 2.20, so I wouldn't be surprised to see Egypt score a couple of goals in this match. Let's bet on Mostafaf Ziko recording one of them.

Egypt vs. Iran Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to go against the grain and bet the OVER in this match. I broke it down in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

There's a logjam in Group G with both Iran and Belgium sitting at 0-2-0. With that in mind, it's tough to figure out exactly how Egypt and Iran will handle this match. Will they both go for a win, or will they be satisfied with a draw? One thing we do know is that these have been two of the worst defenses in the tournament. Egypt has an expected goals against of 0.99 with an expected goals for of 1.20, while Iran has an expected goals against of 2.20 with an expected goals for of 1.30.

Both teams seem to be all offense, no defense, so let's bet the OVER and root for goals.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+180) via FanDuel

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