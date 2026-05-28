Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3
Elina Svitolina has been stuck in neutral at the French Open throughout her career, but she's hoping to finally get over the hump at Roland-Garros in 2026.
She's set to compete in third-round action on Friday morning when she faces Tamara Korpatsch. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.
Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Elina Svitolina -2800
- Tamara Korpatsch +1160
Total
- 17.5 (Over -122/Under -110)
Evitolina is set as the -2800 favorite to win the match, an implied probability of 96.55%.
Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 29
- Time: 8:10 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch: History and Tournament Results
These two have never faced each other in their respective careers.
Elina Svitolina
Scitolina has made it to the semifinals in three of the four Grand Slams, but has yet to make it that far at the French Open. She has made it to the quarterfinals at this tournament five separate times, the latest being last year, but has yet to make it to the semis.
She needed a tiebreaker in the third set to get past Anna Bondar in the first round, but then cruised past Kaitlin Quevedo, 6-0, 6-4 in the second round.
Tamara Korpatsch
Tamara Korpatsch has already set her best finish at a Grand Slam in her career, marking the first time that she's made it past the second round. She defeated Sara Sorribes in the first round and then upset No. 32-ranked Wang Xinyu in the second round.
Korpatsch is currently the No. 431-ranked women's tennis player in the world.
Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch Prediction and Pick
Svitolina enters the French Open in peak form, having just won the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Clay earlier this month, beating the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff en route to victory.
I see no reason to think she won't cruise past Korpatsch, who has done well to make it to the third round, but she's struggled at WTA 125 events lately and now has to face one of the best tennis players in the world, who's in peak form.
I'll back Svitolina to win and cover the 6.5-game spread.
Pick: Elina Scitolina -6.5 (-132) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets