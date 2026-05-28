Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Elina Svitolina has been stuck in neutral at the French Open throughout her career, but she's hoping to finally get over the hump at Roland-Garros in 2026.

She's set to compete in third-round action on Friday morning when she faces Tamara Korpatsch. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Elina Svitolina -2800

Tamara Korpatsch +1160

Total

17.5 (Over -122/Under -110)

Evitolina is set as the -2800 favorite to win the match, an implied probability of 96.55%.

Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 8:10 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch: History and Tournament Results

These two have never faced each other in their respective careers.

Elina Svitolina

Scitolina has made it to the semifinals in three of the four Grand Slams, but has yet to make it that far at the French Open. She has made it to the quarterfinals at this tournament five separate times, the latest being last year, but has yet to make it to the semis.

She needed a tiebreaker in the third set to get past Anna Bondar in the first round, but then cruised past Kaitlin Quevedo, 6-0, 6-4 in the second round.

Tamara Korpatsch

Tamara Korpatsch has already set her best finish at a Grand Slam in her career, marking the first time that she's made it past the second round. She defeated Sara Sorribes in the first round and then upset No. 32-ranked Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Korpatsch is currently the No. 431-ranked women's tennis player in the world.

Elina Svitolina vs. Tamara Korpatsch Prediction and Pick

Svitolina enters the French Open in peak form, having just won the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Clay earlier this month, beating the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff en route to victory.

I see no reason to think she won't cruise past Korpatsch, who has done well to make it to the third round, but she's struggled at WTA 125 events lately and now has to face one of the best tennis players in the world, who's in peak form.

I'll back Svitolina to win and cover the 6.5-game spread.

Pick: Elina Scitolina -6.5 (-132) via FanDuel

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