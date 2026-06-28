Elsa Jacquemot vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

Naomi Osaka’s return to the national stage has been one of the most exciting stories in tennis over the last year, as she made the semifinals at the 2025 U.S. Open and made the fourth round of the French Open earlier this year.

Now, Osaka is heavily favored to advance in the first round against Elsa Jacquemot. The 23-year-old had a second-round exit at Wimbledon last year, and she’s only advanced to the third round once at a Grand Slam in her career.

Osaka and Jacquemot have faced off once – back in 2025 at Saint Malo 125 – with the 28-year-old winning in straight sets. Can she duplicate that performance on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds, player history and my prediction for this first-round match.

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Naomi Osaka Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Elsa Jacquemot: +514

Naomi Osaka: -830

Total

19.5 (Over -110/Under -135)

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Naomi Osaka How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Naomi Osaka History and Wimbledon Performance

Elsa Jacquemot

Jacquemot is making her third career appearance at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after getting knocked out in the first round in 2024 and the second round in 2025.

So far this year, she’s made the second round at both the Australian Open and French open, yet oddsmakers view her as the clear underdog in this first-round match. Jacquemot won just seven total games in her lone meeting with Osaka in her career.

Naomi Osaka

A four-time Grand Slam winner, Osaka doesn’t have nearly as much success on grass in her career as she does on hard surfaces.

The 28-year-old has never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, though she did make it there in 2025.

Osaka won the 2025 meeting between these two 6-3, 6-4.

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction and Pick

There’s no doubt that Osaka is the more accomplished player in this matchup, and her ability to dominate service games could be the difference in this match.

Osaka has won over 60 percent of her service points and over 73 percent of her service games this year while Jacquemot wins just over 56 percent of her service games. These numbers are even more concerning for Jacquemot since she wins less than 24 percent of her return games.

I don’t expect Osaka to make a career-best run at Wimbledon, but she should at least win this match. After handling Jacquemot on clay in 2025, I expect Osaka to make quick work of her in this match.

I’ll take the UNDER in total games, as Osaka needed just 17 to win their previous meeting.

Pick: UNDER 19.5 Games (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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