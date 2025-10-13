Emeka Egbuka Injury Catapults Jaxson Dart to Outright Rookie of the Year Betting Favorite
Jaxson Dart had already made a big move up the Offensive Rookie of the Year oddsboard after leading the New York Giants to an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. After the latest Emeka Egbuka injury update, he’s now the odds-on favorite.
Dart is -110 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was +750 heading into Week 6 and was +150 after the Giants' Week 6 win.
Egbuka had been the betting favorite since Week 2 and was +130 on Sunday before the Bucs' game. Egbuka injured his hamstring early in their win against the 49ers, however, and was ruled out. He’s expected to “miss some time,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, though “it doesn’t seem serious.”
Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (+500) and Indianapolis Colts TE Tyler Warren (+800) also saw their odds improve this week. Both had big games in Week 6 and the injury to Egbuka helped as well.
Dart is certainly in the driver’s seat. Not only does he play the most prominent position in the NFL, but he’s led the previously-winless Giants to two victories over teams with winning records, the Chargers and Eagles. He’s accounted for 6 TDs in those games, while rushing for over 50 in all three of his starts. If he keeps posting big totals and pulling upsets, he'll win the award.
Dart’s teammate, running back Cam Skattebo, has also shot up the OROY oddsboard. He’s now +1500 at FD. Giants defensive end Abdul Carter is the betting favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year as well, sitting at +175 odds at FD, ahead of Jihaad Campbell (+290).
The Giants face a gauntlet the rest of the season, taking on the Broncos, Eagles, 49ers, Bears, Packers and Patriots before a Week 14 bye. All of those teams are currently .500 or better. If you’re betting on Dart to win OROY, you likely believe Dart will pull off a few more upsets along the way.
The bigger concern if I was betting on him is injury. He’s taken some big hits already and hasn’t escaped a game yet without making at least one appearance in the blue medical tent. Last week he was treated for a concussion, a process which the league is reviewing to see if the Giants committed any infractions.
Either way, he's expected to play this week when the Giants take on the Broncos. They're currently 7-point underdogs at FD.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.