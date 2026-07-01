England vs. DR Congo Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

Wednesday's World Cup Round of 32 action will begin with an intriguing matchup between England and DR Congo.

England may be favored, but it feels like heartbreak is around the corner for an English team that has failed to get over the hump on the international stage for the past six decades. Is there any chance the English stumble against DR Congo? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

England vs. DR Congo Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

England -850 (89.47%)

DR Congo +550

3-Way Moneyline

England -380

DR Congo +1300

Draw +420

Total

OVER 2.5 (-105)

UNDER 2.5 (-115)

England vs. DR Congo How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

England record: 2-1-0

DR Congo record: 1-1-1

England vs. DR Congo History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

England

England beat Croatia 4-2 in its opening match, but then played to a baffling 0-0 draw against Ghana in its second. The English bounced back with a 2-0 win against Panama in its group stage finale.

DR Congo

DR Congo played Portugal to a surprising 1-1 draw in its first match of the tournament. They lost to Colombia 1-0 in their second match, but secured a spot in the knockout stage by then beating Uzbekistan 3-1.

England vs. DR Congo Best Prop Bet

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+270)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Jude Bellingham at +270:

Instead of betting on Harry Kane at -140 to score for England against DR Congo, let's take a look at a name further down the odds list. He has scored twice already for England, and he posted a strong 0.48 expected goals in England's match against Croatia. England may have to get creative to score against a DR Congo team that has played strong defensive football thus far, so Bellingham could play a role in its offensive game plan.

England vs. DR Congo Prediction and Pick

I'm betting on England to win this match by 2+ goals and advance to the Round of 16. I broke down the bet in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Heading into the knockout stage, England ranks fifth amongst all teams in the tournament in expected goal differential per 90 minutes at +1.24. They are a step above DR Congo, which has done well to make it this far, but the African team has an expected goal differential of -0.12 per 90 minutes heading into the Round of 32. DR Congo may park the bus to force a defensive, low-scoring game, but that's going to be a tough task against Harry Kane and the rest of the English attacking front.

I'll bet England to run away with it.

Pick: England -1.5 (-104) via FanDuel

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