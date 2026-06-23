England vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

England completed step one of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1966, beating Croatia in its opening match. Croatia was set up to be England's top competition in Group L, so now all they have to do is not look past Ghana and Panama to lock up the group.

Their second match of the tournament will be against Ghana on Tuesday, which is coming off an exciting last-second win against Panama.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this pivotal match.

England vs. Ghana Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

England -500

Ghana +1400

Draw +550

Total

OVER 2.5 (-164

UNDER 2.5 (+134)

England vs. Ghana How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Boston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

England record: 1-0-0

Ghana record: 1-0-0

England vs. Ghana History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other just once, playing to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in 2011.

England

England got past Croatia in a high-scoring affair, beating the Croatians by a score of 4-2. England has struggled against Croatia in recent history, so the win was big for its morale moving forward.

Ghana

Ghana was tied with Panama 0-0 late in the game, but a goal by Caleb Yirenkyi in the 95th minute lifted them to a thrilling 1-0 victory. Now, Ghana has a chance to take over England for the top spot in the group with an upset win.

England vs. Ghana Best Prop Bet

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+185)

If you want to bet on someone other than Harry Kane to score, I made the case for betting on Jude Bellingham in today's edition of the Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today:

You could bet on the obvious player to score for England, Harry Kane, but if you want a different option, consider betting on the English midfielder, Jude Bellingham, to find the back of the net for the second straight match. He has the second-most shots for England in its first match, recording three total shots, with two of them being on target for an expected goals of 0.48. If someone other than Kane scores, there's a great chance it's going to be Bellingham.

England vs. Ghana Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER on England's team total:

Few teams in this tournament are going to be able to keep England's offensive attack in check, and I don't believe that Ghana is one of them. Ghana had 0.21 expected goals against when facing Panama, and now it's going to be a much tougher test against one of the best soccer countries in the world.

I'm not sure yet what to make of England's defense, but I have enough faith in Harry Kane and Co. finding the back of the net at least three times in this match.

Pick: England Team Total OVER 2.5 (+104) via FanDuel

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