Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Cavs)
The Cleveland Cavaliers won't have forward Evan Mobley on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, as he's been ruled out for rest.
The Cavs have done this with Mobley and other players in recent games since they already have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Mobley, who has appeared in 64 games this season, is averagin 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting an impressive 56.8 percent from the field.
With the All-Star big man out, the Cavs will lean on Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt with players like Dean Wade, Tristan Thompson and others potentially seeing expanded roles in the rotation.
Allen could be in line for a big game, and he's a player that I'm eyeing in the prop market tonight.
Best Cavs Prop Bet With Evan Mobley Out vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Allen is a great prop target on Thursday:
The Spurs are just 28th in the NBA this season in opponent rebounds per game, and they’ve struggled a bit on the glass since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season with a blood clot.
In eight games without Mobley this season, Allen is averaging 7.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, picking up at least 11 boards in five of those matchups and at least 10 in seven of those games.
He’s a terrific bet at this number, especially since the Cavs still have some work to do in order to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East.
