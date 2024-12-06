Everton vs. Liverpool Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 15
One of the biggest rivalries and the longest running top-flight derby in England is taking center stage for the 245th time in history. Despite the fact that Liverpool has largely dominated the fixture in recent years, derbies are notably unpredictable fixtures. In fact, in Week 29 last season, Everton beat the Reds 2-0 at Goodison Park for their first victory at home against their bitter rivals in 12 games.
On Saturday, manager Sean Dyche’s side will try to build a winning streak against Liverpool. They have the momentum on their side as they are coming off of their best win of the season, a 4-0 demolition over the Wolves on Wednesday. Liverpool, on the other hand, failed to win for only the third time this season during the week when they tied Newcastle 3-3 on the road.
Despite the disappointing draw, Liverpool still has a massive advantage at the top of the table. They are seven points ahead of second-place Chelsea and third-place Arsenal. Preseason title favorites Manchester City are nine points behind first place. Not only does Liverpool want to win against their intercity rivals, but they also need the three points to maintain their three-game cushion with their rivals.
Even though Everton had a convincing win in their mid-week fixture, it was only their third victory of the season. They are only five points clear from the relegation zone, far from where they thought they would be in Dyche’s second full season in charge.
Everton would love nothing more than spoiling their bitter rival’s title chase. They will almost certainly play for a draw as one point in this fixture will go a long way in building their momentum for the rest of the season. Can they pull it off against the seemingly unstoppable Liverpool side? Let’s find out.
Everton vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Everton: +600
Draw: +380
Liverpool: -240
Halftime:
Everton: +550
Draw: +135
Liverpool: -115
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -167
Under 2.5: +125
Over 3.5: +156
Under 3.5: -190
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -128
No: +102
Double Chance:
Everton or Draw: +180
Everton vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 07:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV
Everton vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
Liverpool was only minutes away from coming away with the win over Newcastle on Wednesday until Caoimhin Kelleher’s costly mistake in Fabian Schar’s late equalizer. However, they are still 18-1-2 for the season across all competitions, being arguably the most dominant side in Europe. The transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot has been smoother than anyone could have imagined as the Reds have firmly established themselves as championship favorites in the Premier League.
Leading the way for them is Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old playmaker already has 13 goals and 8 assists in 14 games this season, making his case as the best player in the world. While speculations surrounding his expiring contract dominate the airwaves, Salah looks as sharp as ever. He will once again be a great bet to score on Saturday.
Liverpool has scored the second-most goals in the league so far this season with 29. They also have Expected Goals (xG) of 29.2, also good for second in the league. While doing so, they have also managed to allow the fewest goals (11) and expected goals against (13.7).
Everton, on the other hand, is one of the most offensively limited teams in the league. Sean Dyche continues to have an old-school approach reliant on long balls, aerial plays, and set pieces. As a result, Everton is dead last in the league in possession and ranks near the bottom in all offensive metrics. Up until the Wolves game mid-week, Everton had scored only ten goals in their first 13 games.
The best chance for an Everton goal will be through set pieces. Dyche’s sides are always a threat on corner kicks and free kicks. Few managers are more adept at mucking up the game and coming away with ugly wins than Dyche.
However, there is simply too big of a talent gap between the sides. Liverpool’s defense has been too solid and Slot’s side has been excellent at controlling the tempo and possession when they have the lead. It’s difficult to imagine Everton creating enough chances unless they somehow manage to score the first goal in the game. Liverpool should win convincingly.
Pick: Liverpool Win With Clean Sheet (+145)
