Every NFL Team's Division Odds for 2025 Season (Eagles Projected to be First NFC East Repeat Winner Since 2004)
NFL Draft week is here which to a lot of people, means it's time to start looking ahead to the 2025 season.
Sportsbooks have already released plenty of markets for us to get in on. One of the most interesting markets for us to sink our teeth into is the odds to win each division. Which teams will repeat as champions? Are there teams that will win their division for the first time in years? Is there a team that will go from worst to first?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Odds to Win Each NFL Division
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
AFC East odds
- Bills -230
- Dolphins +500
- Patriots +550
- Jets +1500
AFC North odds
- Ravens -140
- Bengals +220
- Steelers +550
- Browns +2500
AFC South odds
- Texans +115
- Jaguars +300
- Colts +300
- Titans +700
AFC West odds
- Chiefs -120
- Chargers +320
- Broncos +370
- Raiders +1000
NFC East odds
- Eagles -155
- Commanders +230
- Cowboys +600
- Giants +3100
NFC North odds
- Lions +130
- Packers +270
- Vikings +380
- Bears +480
NFC South odds
- Buccaneers +110
- Falcons +230
- Panthers +440
- Saints +700
NFC West odds
- Rams +165
- 49ers +175
- Cardinals +440
- Seahawks +550
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
