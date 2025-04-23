SI

Every NFL Team's Division Odds for 2025 Season (Eagles Projected to be First NFC East Repeat Winner Since 2004)

Iain MacMillan

The Eagles are favored to win the NFC East in the 2025 NFL season.
The Eagles are favored to win the NFC East in the 2025 NFL season. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL Draft week is here which to a lot of people, means it's time to start looking ahead to the 2025 season.

Sportsbooks have already released plenty of markets for us to get in on. One of the most interesting markets for us to sink our teeth into is the odds to win each division. Which teams will repeat as champions? Are there teams that will win their division for the first time in years? Is there a team that will go from worst to first?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Odds to Win Each NFL Division

All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook

AFC East odds

  • Bills -230
  • Dolphins +500
  • Patriots +550
  • Jets +1500

AFC North odds

  • Ravens -140
  • Bengals +220
  • Steelers +550
  • Browns +2500

AFC South odds

  • Texans +115
  • Jaguars +300
  • Colts +300
  • Titans +700

AFC West odds

  • Chiefs -120
  • Chargers +320
  • Broncos +370
  • Raiders +1000

NFC East odds

  • Eagles -155
  • Commanders +230
  • Cowboys +600
  • Giants +3100

NFC North odds

  • Lions +130
  • Packers +270
  • Vikings +380
  • Bears +480

NFC South odds

  • Buccaneers +110
  • Falcons +230
  • Panthers +440
  • Saints +700

NFC West odds

  • Rams +165
  • 49ers +175
  • Cardinals +440
  • Seahawks +550

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting