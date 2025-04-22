Every NFL Team's Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Bills Have Highest Win Projection in League)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
It's officially NFL Draft week!
32 teams will be making their selections this week in hopes of building their roster into a championship squad. That means now is the time to start looking ahead to the 2025 campaign. Sportsbooks have already released the win totals for all 32 teams for the upcoming season.
The Buffalo Bills are one of four teams with a win total of 11.5, but with the OVER juiced to -140, sportsbooks project them to have the best record in the NFL this upcoming season. The other three teams with a win total of 11.5 are the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles.
On the other end of the spectrum, there are four teams with a win total of 5.5: the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and New York Jets. With the UNDER juiced to -160, the Giants are projected to have the worst record in the NFL this upcoming season. Having to play in a division with three potential playoff teams certainly plays a role, but Giants fans have to be feeling hopeless heading into the 2025 campaign.
Let's take a look at win projections for all 32 teams.
All odds below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+100)
- UNDER 8.5 (-120)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-135)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-110)
- UNDER 11.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-140)
- UNDER 11.5 (+120)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-120)
- UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-135)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-130)
- UNDER 9.5 (+110)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+105)
- UNDER 5.5 (-125)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+125)
- UNDER 9.5 (-150)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+125)
- UNDER 10.5 (-150)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-135)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-130)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-115)
- UNDER 7.5 (-105)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+100)
- UNDER 11.5 (-120)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-145)
- UNDER 6.5 (+125)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-135)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-150)
- UNDER 9.5 (+125)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+120)
- UNDER 8.5 (-140)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-135)
- UNDER 8.5 (+115)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-135)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (+120)
- UNDER 6.5 (-140)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+135)
- UNDER 5.5 (-160)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-150)
- UNDER 5.5 (+125)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-110)
- UNDER 11.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+120)
- UNDER 8.5 (-140)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+110)
- UNDER 10.5 (-130)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-130)
- UNDER 7.5 (+110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-125)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-140)
- UNDER 5.5 (+120)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!