Every Team's Championship, Group Odds for the 2026 World Cup (Spain and France Top Odds List)

We are less than two weeks away from the first game of the 2026 World Cup!

48 countries will be represented at this year's World Cup, up from 32 teams in previous iterations of the tournament. In this article, we're going to take a quick look at the odds for each country to be crowned world champions, as well as the odds to win each group.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

2026 World Cup Odds

Spain +420

France +460

England +650

Brazil +850

Portugal +1000

Argentina +1000

Germany +1300

Netherlands +1600

Belgium +2200

Norway +3500

Colombia +4000

Japan +4500

Morocco +6000

USA +6000

Uruguay +6000

Mexico +6500

Switzerland +6500

Croatia +7000

Turkiye +8000

Ecuador +10000

Senegal +12500

Austria +12500

Canada +17500

Sweden +17500

Ivory Coast +17500

Paraguay +20000

Egypt +25000

Scotland +30000

Bosnia & Herzegovina +40000

Ghana +60000

Czechia +60000

South Korea +70000

Iran +100000

Tunisia +200000

Cape Verde +250000

Uzbekistan +250000

Haiti +250000

Panama +250000

Curacao +250000

Qatar +250000

Saudi Arabia +250000

New Zealand +250000

Australia +250000

DR Congo +250000

Iraq +250000

Jordan +250000

South Africa +250000

Group A Odds to Win

Mexico -140

Czechia +300

South Korea +360

South Africa +1200

Group B Odds to Win

Switzerland -130

Canada +175

Bosnia & Herzegovina +450

Qatar +3500

Group C Odds to Win

Brazil -350

Morocco +350

Scotland +950

Haiti +15000

Group D Odds to Win

USA +130

Turkiye +180

Paraguay +400

Australia +800

Group E Odds to Win

Germany -300

Ecuador +340

Ivory Coast +600

Curacao +17500

Group F Odds to Win

Netherlands -130

Japan +280

Sweden +460

Tunisia +1200

Group G Odds to Win

Belgium -240

Egypt +400

Iran +800

New Zealand +2000

Group H Odds to Win

Spain -450

Uruguay +420

Saudi Arabia +4000

Cape Verde +6500

Group I Odds to Win

France -220

Norway +290

Senegal +750

Iraq +7000

Group J Odds to Win

Argentina -280

Austria +370

Algeria +750

Jordan +5500

Group K Odds to Win

Portugal -220

Colombia +200

DR Congo +2000

Uzbekistan +3000

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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