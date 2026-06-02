Every Team's Championship, Group Odds for the 2026 World Cup (Spain and France Top Odds List)
We are less than two weeks away from the first game of the 2026 World Cup!
48 countries will be represented at this year's World Cup, up from 32 teams in previous iterations of the tournament. In this article, we're going to take a quick look at the odds for each country to be crowned world champions, as well as the odds to win each group.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
2026 World Cup Odds
- Spain +420
- France +460
- England +650
- Brazil +850
- Portugal +1000
- Argentina +1000
- Germany +1300
- Netherlands +1600
- Belgium +2200
- Norway +3500
- Colombia +4000
- Japan +4500
- Morocco +6000
- USA +6000
- Uruguay +6000
- Mexico +6500
- Switzerland +6500
- Croatia +7000
- Turkiye +8000
- Ecuador +10000
- Senegal +12500
- Austria +12500
- Canada +17500
- Sweden +17500
- Ivory Coast +17500
- Paraguay +20000
- Egypt +25000
- Scotland +30000
- Bosnia & Herzegovina +40000
- Ghana +60000
- Czechia +60000
- South Korea +70000
- Iran +100000
- Tunisia +200000
- Cape Verde +250000
- Uzbekistan +250000
- Haiti +250000
- Panama +250000
- Curacao +250000
- Qatar +250000
- Saudi Arabia +250000
- New Zealand +250000
- Australia +250000
- DR Congo +250000
- Iraq +250000
- Jordan +250000
- South Africa +250000
Group A Odds to Win
- Mexico -140
- Czechia +300
- South Korea +360
- South Africa +1200
Group B Odds to Win
- Switzerland -130
- Canada +175
- Bosnia & Herzegovina +450
- Qatar +3500
Group C Odds to Win
- Brazil -350
- Morocco +350
- Scotland +950
- Haiti +15000
Group D Odds to Win
- USA +130
- Turkiye +180
- Paraguay +400
- Australia +800
Group E Odds to Win
- Germany -300
- Ecuador +340
- Ivory Coast +600
- Curacao +17500
Group F Odds to Win
- Netherlands -130
- Japan +280
- Sweden +460
- Tunisia +1200
Group G Odds to Win
- Belgium -240
- Egypt +400
- Iran +800
- New Zealand +2000
Group H Odds to Win
- Spain -450
- Uruguay +420
- Saudi Arabia +4000
- Cape Verde +6500
Group I Odds to Win
- France -220
- Norway +290
- Senegal +750
- Iraq +7000
Group J Odds to Win
- Argentina -280
- Austria +370
- Algeria +750
- Jordan +5500
Group K Odds to Win
- Portugal -220
- Colombia +200
- DR Congo +2000
- Uzbekistan +3000
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets