Expert NFL ATS Betting Picks for Every Game in Week 4 (Who Will Win NFC South Rivalry?)

Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan give out their spread picks for every single NFL Week 4 game.

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) points at the Atlanta Falcons defense during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season marches on. Three weeks are behind us already so it's time to look ahead to Week 4 action.

If all you care about is which team wins this week, you can check out the Sports Illustrated team's straight-up picks for every game here. If you're a bettor who opts to bet on point spreads on a weekly basis, you've come to the right place.

Sports Illustrated's two NFL betting experts, Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan, are making a spread pick for every single game this season. After a strong Week 3, Piacenti has taken the lead over MacMillan through the first three weeks.

Let's take a look at their records so far and their picks for every game in Week 4.

Week 3 Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 10-6 (+3.09 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 6-10 (-4.55 units)

Season-to-Date Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 23-25 (-4.1 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 22-26 (-6.19 units)

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Giants Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Giants

Broncos vs. Jets (-7.5) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Vikings vs. Packers (-2.5) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Steelers (-1.5) vs. Colts Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts

Bengals (-4.5) vs. Panthers Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals 
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Eagles (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bucs 
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Rams vs. Bears (-3) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bears 
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Saints vs. Falcons (-1.5) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Jaguars vs. Texans (-7) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Texans 
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Patriots vs. 49ers (-10) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 49ers 
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots

Commanders vs. Cardinals (-3.5) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals

Chiefs (-8) vs. Chargers Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs

Browns vs. Raiders (-1) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Browns
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Bills vs. Ravens (-2.5) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Titans vs. Dolphins (-1) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Titans
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans

Seahawks vs. Lions (-3.5) Spread Pick

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

NFL Week 4 Betting Content

