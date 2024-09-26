Expert NFL ATS Betting Picks for Every Game in Week 4 (Who Will Win NFC South Rivalry?)
The 2024 NFL season marches on. Three weeks are behind us already so it's time to look ahead to Week 4 action.
If all you care about is which team wins this week, you can check out the Sports Illustrated team's straight-up picks for every game here. If you're a bettor who opts to bet on point spreads on a weekly basis, you've come to the right place.
Sports Illustrated's two NFL betting experts, Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan, are making a spread pick for every single game this season. After a strong Week 3, Piacenti has taken the lead over MacMillan through the first three weeks.
Let's take a look at their records so far and their picks for every game in Week 4.
Week 3 Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 10-6 (+3.09 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 6-10 (-4.55 units)
Season-to-Date Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 23-25 (-4.1 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 22-26 (-6.19 units)
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Giants
Broncos vs. Jets (-7.5) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Vikings vs. Packers (-2.5) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
Steelers (-1.5) vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
Bengals (-4.5) vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
Eagles (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bucs
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Rams vs. Bears (-3) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Saints vs. Falcons (-1.5) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Jaguars vs. Texans (-7) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
Patriots vs. 49ers (-10) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
Commanders vs. Cardinals (-3.5) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
Chiefs (-8) vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
Browns vs. Raiders (-1) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Browns
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
Bills vs. Ravens (-2.5) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Titans vs. Dolphins (-1) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Titans
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
Seahawks vs. Lions (-3.5) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
NFL Week 4 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.