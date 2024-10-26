Falcons vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Atlanta Falcons are 4-3 on the season, but they can take control of the NFC South with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Not only will the win give them sole possession of first place, but they'll be 4-0 in the division which includes a sweep of their biggest competitor, the Bucs.
That makes this game all that much more important for a Tampa Bay team that lost their best two offensive weapons to injury last week in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Can they overcome those losses and find a way to upset Atlanta? You can find out what the oddsmakers think in my betting preview here.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. Injuries to star players can make it tough to bet on the outcome of games, but it does leave an opening to find some value in the touchdown market.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Touchdown Bets
- Drake London Touchdown +105
- Cade Otton Touchdown +155
- Sterling Shepard Touchdown +340
Drake London Touchdown +105
Drake London had a career game against the Buccaneers a few weeks ago, hauling in 12 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. I see no reason why he can't put up similar numbers in this week's rematch in Tampa Bay.
London is the third most targeted receiver in the NFL this season and he has had at least six receptions in six-straight games. He has firmly established himself as Kirk Cousins' favorite targets and they're a great bet to link up on another touchdown on Sunday.
Cade Otton Touchdown +155
With Godwin and Evans out, expect Baker Mayfield to rely on tight end Cade Otton even more than he already does. Otton has hauled in 27 receptions on the season for 263 yards. He only has one score on the season with Godwin and Evans usually being the main red zone targets, but expect Otton to now fill in that role as Mayfield go to target in the end zone.
Sterling Shepard Touchdown +340
Someone has to play wide receiver with Godwin and Evans out and Sterling Shepard is expected to be one of the backups that will do exactly that. He leads all healthy receivers in receptions and yards this season so he's the obvious choice as a candidate whose numbers will skyrocket given the circumstances.
His odds to score are too good to pass up at +340.
