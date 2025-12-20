Falcons vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals will face off in a Battle of the Birds between two teams who are already looking ahead to the offseason. Despite both teams being eliminated from postseason contention, we can still try to win a few dollars betting on it.
You can find my best bet for this matchup in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to give you some of the top prop bets.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110)
- Michael Carter Longest Rush OVER 11.5 Yards (-120)
- Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+125)
Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Kirk Cousins to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns as my No. 8-ranked prop for Week 16:
Kirk Cousins found his stride last week, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He has now thrown for 2+ touchdowns in two of his previous four games, and he should be helped further with Drake London expected to return to the lineup on Sunday. The Cardinals' secondary ranks 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback success rate since Week 8.
Michael Carter Longest Rush OVER 11.5 Yards (-120)
The Falcons' defense has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 24th in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate. They have also allowed 10 runs of 20+ yards, which means Michael Carter of the Cardinals should be in a great spot to rip off a run of 12+ yards at least once.
Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+125)
Michael Wilson has been fantastic of late. Over his last five games, he has combined for 44 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns. He has become a primary target for the Cardinals' offense, so let's bet on him to score a touchdown at +125.
