Falcons vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Target Drake London)
The Atlanta Falcons put on a show offensively in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, and now Kirk Cousins and company will look to continue that dominance in Week 6 against the lowly Carolina Panthers.
After winning in Week 3, the Panthers have dropped back-to-back games, and their offense is struggling even with Andy Dalton under center.
Does that change against Atlanta?
There is a Panther that I’m willing to bet on to find the end zone in this matchup, but I’m mainly focused on the Falcons – specifically their passing game – in this NFC South clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Drake London Anytime TD (+115)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+105)
- Darnell Mooney Anytime TD (+145)
Drake London Anytime TD (+115)
Falcons star receiver Drake London has at least six catches in each of his last four games, receiving 25 targets from Cousins in his last two contests.
London turned in a crazy game in Week 5, catching 12 of his 13 targets for 154 yards and a score. Atlanta may not need to throw the ball as much against a weak Carolina defense, but the Panthers have allowed a league-high 11 passing touchdowns while also giving up the second most net yards per pass attempt (7.6).
On the season, London has three scores, with all three coming in his last four games. He’s a great bet to hit paydirt in this matchup.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+105)
If there’s one bright spot in the Carolina offense this season, it’s running back Chuba Hubbard, who is averaging 5.78 yards per carry.
Hubbard has finished with 64 or more yards in each of his last four games. After getting just six carries in the season opener, Hubbard has 10 or more carries in every game, leading the Carolina offense.
He’s found the end zone in each of his last three games, and the former fourth-round pick has been involved as a receiver, picking up at least four targets and four receptions in each of his last four games.
At +105, Hubbard is a steal for score this week.
Darnell Mooney Anytime TD (+145)
Let’s get back to that Atlanta receiver room for this final prop.
Darnell Mooney has at least six targets in each of his last four games, turning in a nine-catch game for 105 yards and two scores in Week 5.
He has three touchdowns on the season, picking up at least 56 yards in each of his last four games.
Cousins clearly trusts the young receiver, and Mooney should take the top off of this weak Carolina defense on Sunday.
