Falcons vs. Saints Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4

Monday Night Football in Week 4 features an intriguing NFC South battle between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, two teams that are battling to get back to .500 this season.

Atlanta got off to a terrible start on offense, ranking dead last in the league in EPA/Play through two weeks, but the return of Michael Penix Jr. rejuvenated this offense in Week 3.

The Falcons blew out the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, and now they're looking at a chance to get back to .500 against a Saints team that hasn't been great on defense in 2026.

Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are all much more dangerous with Penix under center, but will they find the end zone in Week 4?

This game could be a pretty nice one for offenses, which makes betting on the anytime touchdown scorer market extremely exciting.

Shough and the Saints have put up a ton of points through the first three weeks, and even though Travis Etienne Jr. is expected to miss this game, the Falcons have an elite passing game led by Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Devaughn Vele.

Atlanta has actually been great against the run this season, ranking number one in EPA/Rush, but it can be a little vulnerable to the pass.

With that in mind, here's a look at three players that I'm betting on to find the end zone in this final game of Week 4 in the 2026 NFL season.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Juwan Johnson Anytime TD (+230)

Johnson has found the end zone in two of his three games this season, totaling three touchdowns overall.

The veteran tight end has become a favorite target for Shough, receiving 19 targets (15 receptions) through three weeks. He’s also been one of the most-targeted pass catchers in the red zone, reeling in four of his five looks and turning them into three scores.

The Falcons have already allowed three passing scores to opposing tight ends this season, and they rank 14th in EPA/Pass compared to first in EPA/Rush.

I expect the Saints to attack through the air as much as they can in Week 4.

Drake London Anytime TD (+130)

London has yet to find the end zone in the 2026 season, but he returned to his usual dominant form in Week 3 with Penix at the controls.

The star receiver caught nine of his 10 targets for 194 yards, playing over 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps for the second time this season.

London had a long reception that could’ve been a touchdown if he had a little more speed, but regardless, the star wideout is the No. 1 option in this passing game. The Saints have already allowed six passing scores this season, including three to Kirk Cousins in Week 3.

I think that sets up well for London and this Atlanta passing game on Monday.

Kendre Miller Anytime TD (+350)

Kendre Miller found the end zone for New Orleans in Week 1, and he could have an expanded role on Monday with Travis Etienne Jr. dealing with a hamstring injury.

Alvin Kamara missed Week 1, leading to Miller operating in a change-of-pace role. He handled nine carries for 30 yards and a score, playing 28.9 percent of the team’s snaps. Then, in Week 3, Miller received four carries for 14 yards while playing 18.9 percent of the snaps.

Etienne has handled the majority of the snaps in this backfield in 2026, so there’s a ton of work to be had in Week 4. Kamara has jumped all the way up to +115 to find the end zone, but I don’t mind Miller at this price since he already scored on a red zone carry once in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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