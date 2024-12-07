Falcons vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14
One of the most intriguing games in Week 14 of the NFL season is an NFC duel between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.
Kirk Cousins will hit the road to take on his former team and there are some added question marks surrounding the quarterback this week after several poor performances. Meanwhile, the Vikings will look to win their sixth straight game to keep one game back from the Detroit Lions atop the NFC North.
You can read my final score prediction for the game here but in this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite player props, including how to bet on Kirk against his former team.
Falcons vs. Vikings Player Prop Bets
- Kirk Cousins OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-114)
- Justin Jefferson OVER 83.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- Jordan Addison Anytime Touchdown (+210)
Kirk Cousins OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-114)
Cousins to record at least 35 pass attempts is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 14:
The Vikings lead the NFL in opponent EPA per Rush and Opponent Rush Success Rate meaning the Falcons will likely need their quarterback to throw the ball early and often against his former team. He's averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game this season which is right around where his set total for pass attempts is in this game, but given the likely game script, the Falcons will have to throw the ball to keep up with the Vikings offense.
A mix of game plan, game script, and Kirk wanting to have a big performance against his former team leads me to believe he'll have at least 35 attempts in Minnesota on Sunday.
Justin Jefferson OVER 83.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Justin Jefferson to record at least 84 receiving yards is my No. 1 ranked player prop for Week 14:
The Falcons' secondary is already thin but an injury to cornerback Mike Hughes has caused them to be significantly susceptible to the pass. Ladd McConkey recorded 117 receiving yards against them last week and a primary receiver having a big game against Atlanta has become the norm throughout the season.
Jefferson is already averaging 86.5 receiving yards per game this season so as long as he can hit his season average against a porous secondary like Atlanta's, he'll comfortably hit the over on his receiving yards total.
Jordan Addison Anytime Touchdown (+210)
I'm going to continue to attack the Falcons' secondary by betting on Jordan Addison to score a touchdown at +210 odds. He already has four on the season and he's coming into this game red-hot. He has recorded a combined 23 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' last three games.
Jefferson gets all the shine, but Addison also has the ability to torch whichever Falcons cornerback lines up across from him.
