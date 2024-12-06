Falcons vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Kirk Cousins Homecoming Will End in Disaster)
Kirk Cousins heads back to Minnesota in Week 14 when he and the Falcons will take on his former team.
After starting the season 6-3 and in firm control of the NFC South, the Falcons have lost three in a row and are now in danger of handing the division to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An upset win against the Vikings would get them back on track.
Meanwhile, a win by the Vikings would keep them alive in both the race for the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference. Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Falcons vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons +5.5 (-108)
- Vikings -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Falcons +200
- Vikings -245
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-112)
- UNDER 45.5 (-108)
The Vikings originally opened as six-point favorites. The spread quickly moved down to Vikings -4.5 but it has since moved back up one point to Vikings -5.5, which is where it sits now. The total has decreased one point from 46.5 to 45.5.
Falcons vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm confident in the Vikings' ability to run away from the Falcons in a dominant victory.
Kirk Cousins heads back to Minnesota with a game against his former team but this is unfortunately a horrific matchup for him. He has been horrific when pressured this season and now he faces a defense that's third in the NFL in pressure percentage.
The Falcons are broken on both sides of the ball and they need to make some tough decisions down the final stretch of the season. Their secondary is banged up, leaving room open against a dominant receiving core, and their offense will be able to do little against one of the best defenses in the league.
The Vikings lead the league in both Rush EPA and Rush Success Rate while allowing just 3.7 yards per carry which means leaning on their run game isn't an option for the Falcons. Instead, they'll have to rely on Kirk to make some magic against his former team which is not something I'm willing to bet on happening.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back to the OVER. The Falcons have enough weapons offensively to put some points on the board, but the Vikings receiving core against the Atlanta secondary will be able to put up the majority of the points themselves for the OVER to hit.
Final score prediction: Vikings 38, Falcons 13
