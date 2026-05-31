Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alejandro Tabilo Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 4

No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the few high seeds remaining in the 2026 French Open, but he’s not expected to walk into a quarterfinal appearance.

The Canadian is just a -176 favorite in Round 4 against 28-year-old Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, who beat Moise Kouame in Round 3 after winning his Round 2 match by walkover.

Auger-Aliassime has never made it out of the fourth round at Roland Garros, so he’s looking to make a little personal history on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Tabilo has officially made his longest run at a Grand Slam ever, surpassing his third-round exit at Wimbledon in 2024.

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to Round 4 and my prediction for this match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alejandro Tabilo Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Felix Auger-Aliassime: -176

Alejandro Tabilo: +144

Total

38.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alejandro Tabilo How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alejandro Tabilo History and French Open Performance

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime has redeemed himself after a first-round exit at Roland Garros in 2025, reaching the fourth round for the third time in his career. He’s had a weird last few Grand Slams, making the semifinals of the 2025 U.S. Open before getting bounced in Round 1 of the Australian Open earlier this year.

So, there’s no doubt that the Canadian is prone to an upset. The question is: Will Tabilo have enough to pull it off?

Auger-Aliassime has faced Tabilo once – at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai – and won that match pretty easily, 6-3, 6-3. That may be a good sign for the No. 4 player heading into Monday’s match.

Alejandro Tabilo

This is the best run at a Grand Slam for Tabilo in his career, and he’s only dropped one of his seven sets so far in the 2026 French Open.

Tabilo knocked off No. 16 Valentin Vacherot by walkover in the second round, so it’s hard to really judge his performance too much in this tournament. This is his first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam in his career.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alejandro Tabilo Prediction and Pick

There is always an upset possibility with Auger-Aliassime, especially with how volatile this tournament has been.

The Canadian has not been extremely successful at Roland Garros, but he has a major experience advantage over Tabilo and beat him pretty easily in their lone head-to-head matchup.

Tabilo’s tournament doesn’t look nearly as dominant on paper because of his second-round walkover, and he did drop the first set to Kouame before rallying to win in the third round.

Auger-Aliassime has lost at least one set in each of his matches so far at Roland Garros, but he’s also looked fairly dominant at times, winning 6-0 and 6-1 in two of his sets in the second round. He also took three sets in a row from No. 31 Brandon Nakashima to advance to Round 4.

I’ll take Auger-Aliassime to win this match.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime Moneyline (-176 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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