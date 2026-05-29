Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Félix Auger-Aliassime is the No. 6 -ranked men's tennis player in the world, but he's yet to make it to the final of a Grand Slam. Now, with Carlos Alcaraz not competing and Jannik Sinner already eliminated, the French Open is anyone's tournament to win, and the Canadian has to be looking at this as rare opportunity.

If he wants to make a deep run, he'll first have to get past No. 31-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the third round. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Brandon Nakashima Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Felix Auger-Aliassime -310

Brandon Nakashima +245

Total

37.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Brandon Nakashima

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): TNT/TruTV

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Brandon Nakashima: History and Tournament Results

These two have faced each other once in their career on October 14, 2022. Auger-Aliassime won the match 2:0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The French Open is the one Grand Slam that Auger-Aliassime has truly struggled at. He has yet to make it past the fourth round at Roland-Garros and has a career win rate of just 50%.

He needed a tiebreaker in the fifth set to get past Daniel Altmaier in the first round, but then cruised past Roman Andres Burruchaga in the second round, winning in four sets.

Brandon Nakashima

Brandon Nakashima has matched his best career finish at the French Open. He last made it to the third round in 2022. The 24-year-old is still seeking his first quarterfinal finish at a Grand Slam. He has a 43% career win percentage at the French Open.

Nakashima cruised past Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round, but then needed all five sets to beat Luca Van Assche in the second round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Brandon Nakashima

I have concerns about both Auger-Aliassime's recent form and his history at Roland-Garros. This has been his worst Grand Slam throughout his career, and he hasn't been impressive in recent starts. He lost in the Round of 64 at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome and lost in the Round of 32 at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid.

The Canadian is rightfully favored, but I'm going to back Nakashima to cover the game spread.

Pick: Nakashima +4.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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