Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 3
The Indiana Fever aren’t done yet.
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard all scored in double figures on Tuesday night to lead Indiana to an upset win over the Atlanta Dream.
That has forced a winner-take-all Game 3 with a trip to the WNBA semifinals on the line.
Oddsmakers have set Rhyne Howard, Alisha Gray and the Dream as 7.5-point favorites in this matchup, as they’ve been elite at home (16-6 in the regular season) in 2025.
Atlanta won Game 1 in Atlanta by 12, but can it bounce back from scoring just 60 points in Tuesday’s loss?
Here’s a full preview of Game 3, including the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and prediction with a trip to the semis up for grabs in the W.
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever +7.5 (-112)
- Dream -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever: +275
- Dream: -345
Total
- 154.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fever vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: Tied 1-1
Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 19.5 Points (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a great bet in Game 3:
So far in the playoffs, Kelsey Mitchell has scored 27 and 19 points while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Mitchell attempted 18 shots in Game 1 and 13 in Game 2, nearly clearing this prop in both games.
With the season on the line for the Fever once again in Game 3, I’ll trust the star guard to score 20 or more points. Mitchell has 25 games (including playoffs) with at least 20 points this season and she’s averaged 20.2 points per game in the regular season.
For a player that is as involved as Mitchell is in the Fever offense, asking her to hit her season average in this game is a steal. I’d expect that the star guard pushes 15 or more shots in Game 3 with the Fever potentially playing from behind in Atlanta.
Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Another play from my WNBA Best Bets column, I’m taking the Dream and Aces in a moneyline parlay Thursday:
Atlanta is looking to bounce back after one of its worst offensive showings of the 2025 season, and I think it’s in a great spot to do so at home.
The Dream were 16-6 at home in the regular season and are 1-0 this postseason, and oddsmakers have not wavered on them winning this series, favoring them by 7.5 points.
At home this season, the Dream have a net rating of +11.8 – the third-best mark in the WNBA. On top of that, the Fever have a net rating of -1.8 on the road.
Indiana’s win in Game 2 was impressive, but I can’t see the Dream dropping two games in a row after how dominant they’ve been this season.
While I’m betting on the Dream to win this game outright given their 16-6 record at home in the regular season, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Fever cover in this matchup.
Indiana allowed just 60 points in Game 2, and it’s going to pull out all the stops to get the upset in this game. During the regular season, the Fever went 23-21 against the spread, so I don’t mind taking the points in an elimination game.
Pick: Fever +7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
