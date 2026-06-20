Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 20
In this story:
The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream complete a quick home-and-home set on Saturday afternoon on ABC.
Atlanta got a 108-101 win over Indiana on Thursday night to improve to 10-4 on the season and 4-1 in its last five games. That loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Fever.
This is a great matchup to open Saturday's slate with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese set to face off.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever +4.5 (-110)
- Dream -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever +180
- Dream -218
Total
- 175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Fever record: 9-6
- Dream record: 10-4
Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – Probable
Dream Injury Report
- Brionna Jones – Out
Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 29.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-116)
Angel Reese is having a great start to her first season in Atlanta. She’s averaging 15.1 points per game to go along with 12.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Reese played a big role in Thursday night’s win, putting up 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. She’s now gone OVER 29.5 PRR in five straight games and seven of her last eight.
Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
It looked like an NBA final score when these teams played just a few nights ago, and now the total is only two points higher than it was on Thursday night.
Give me the OVER in Atlanta to kick off Saturday’s slate of WNBA action.
Pick: OVER 175.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop