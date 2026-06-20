Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 20

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream complete a quick home-and-home set on Saturday afternoon on ABC.

Atlanta got a 108-101 win over Indiana on Thursday night to improve to 10-4 on the season and 4-1 in its last five games. That loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Fever.

This is a great matchup to open Saturday's slate with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese set to face off.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +4.5 (-110)

Dream -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fever +180

Dream -218

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Fever record: 9-6

Dream record: 10-4

Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – Out

Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 29.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-116)

Angel Reese is having a great start to her first season in Atlanta. She’s averaging 15.1 points per game to go along with 12.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Reese played a big role in Thursday night’s win, putting up 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. She’s now gone OVER 29.5 PRR in five straight games and seven of her last eight.

Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

It looked like an NBA final score when these teams played just a few nights ago, and now the total is only two points higher than it was on Thursday night.

Give me the OVER in Atlanta to kick off Saturday’s slate of WNBA action.

Pick: OVER 175.5 (-110)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.