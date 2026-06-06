Fever vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The New York Liberty are looking to close out a long homestand with a four-game winning streak as they host the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

The Liberty were upset in the first three games of this homestand, but then took down Phoenix twice and beat Toronto by 15 last time out.

Indiana had lost two games in a row, including a 16-point defeat as a -11.5 favorite, before bouncing back with an 83-71 victory over Atlanta on Thursday night.

Caitlin Clark is probable for Saturday night’s game in Brooklyn.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +2.5 (-105)

Liberty -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Fever +120

Liberty -142

Total

174.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Fever vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Fever record: 5-4

Liberty record: 6-4

Fever vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Liberty Injury Report

Sabrina Ionescu – Questionable

Fever vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aliyah Boston OVER 14.5 Points (-119)

Aliyah Boston has averaged just shy of 15.0 points per game in her career, and she’s off to a solid start this season with 16.3 points per contest.

Boston had a few hiccups in the early going, but has now gone OVER 14.5 points in two straight games and four of her last five. The lone outlier was a 13-point effort on just 4 of 11 shooting in Golden State.

Fever vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

The Liberty have been able to string a few wins together even without Sabrina Ionescu, who is questionable to play in her second game of the season on Saturday night.

Indiana is just 1-2 on the road this season, and the Liberty easily took care of business at home against the Fever in their two matchups last season.

Pick: Liberty -2.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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